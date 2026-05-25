Why There's Simply No Need For Air Fryers Anymore

"Cynical" is an understatement for my reaction when my partner's parents gifted us an air fryer. My objections covered all the bases, from "it takes up too much counter space" to "if this is anything like our waffle-maker it's going to gather more dust than crumbs." Nevertheless, I eventually learned to use it — after perhaps too much angry button-smashing and some exploded mozzarella sticks. I've since apologized for my initial lack of appreciation, but I still don't think we need it. My experience has only reinforced that belief. Call me an appliance curmudgeon or outdated, even though I use ours regularly for DnD session snacks, I'm firmly team anti-air fryer.

Everyone got along just fine before Dutch engineer Fred van der Weij invented the air fryer in 2006, but it wasn't until the late 2010s that it started really taking off; the air fryer market roughly doubled between 2018 and 2025, and Grand View Research projects it will reach $2.07 billion by 2030. Of course, that's if the trend doesn't die off. Just as there are certain old-school kitchen appliances you don't see anymore thanks to practicality eventually winning over, I predict the air fryer will eventually go the way of the DrinkMaster, the quesadilla maker, and other small appliances that were once trendy must-haves. There's just no need for air fryers anymore — if there ever even was a need.