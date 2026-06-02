Every Kitchen Needs This Unremarkable Tool That's Essential To Professional Chefs

Kitchen towels are often overlooked as the environmentally friendly alternative to their paper counterparts, but they're actually a crucial component of any functional kitchen — especially professional ones. In addition to cleaning up messes and mopping away sweat as sous chefs prepare food with practiced precision, kitchen towels are essential to cooking safely. They act as potholders, stabilize cutting boards, protect exposed skin against bubbling hot liquid, and are the secret to producing the fluffiest steamed rice. A professional kitchen without towels simply cannot function.

The same can be said for the avid home cook, especially if you're searching for a way to help your personal kitchen function more efficiently. With all the new gadgets available that allegedly make food prep easier, it can be hard to determine what's useful versus what's just a waste of space. Investing in plenty of durable kitchen towels can help make that decision easier. Not only can they replace potholders, but they're great for protecting your counters from hot pans, keep bread dough warm while it proofs, and even replace cheesecloth and salad spinners for squeezing out watery vegetables or cleaning leafy greens.

In addition to being cheaper and more environmentally friendly than plastic, silicone, and paper items they replace, kitchen towels also take up less room, especially if they're stored properly. Bulky paper towels always seem to be in the way, but fabric towels can be rolled into discreet cylinders and tucked into baskets, or kept neatly folded in a drawer.