Load Glasses And Lids This Way To Prevent Dishwasher Damage

For starters, make sure the lids you're positioning between your drinking glasses and glass containers are actually safe to run through your dishwasher. To determine which ones pass the test, look for a "dishwasher-safe" emblem, which is usually faintly marked on the bottom or side of each container. Next, always make sure to store your lids on the top rack of your dishwasher since the heating element is located near the bottom rack. Keeping your lids on the top rack prevents them from getting too hot and warping, or accidentally touching the heating element directly, which may cause them to melt.

To ensure both your glassware and lids are actually getting clean during each wash cycle, avoid common dishwasher-loading mistakes like not placing your glasses top-down so they don't fill up with water, and positioning them over the tines instead of between them (which helps prevent excess movement). You may also want to consider which cycle you're using — standard or heavy-duty cycles may be sabotaging your glassware.

Most importantly, don't overfill your dishwasher and wedge your silicone or plastic containers too tightly between your glasses and bowls. Instead, leave a tiny bit of space between each lid and container to prevent food particles and water from getting trapped between items. That being said, follow proper dishwasher protocol and always remove excess food from dishes and glasses before running this appliance. You should also