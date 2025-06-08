Nature's Bakery's New Oatmeal Crumble Raspberry Lemon Bars Are The Perfect Morning BFF
Searching for a new, family-favorite breakfast snack? Nature's Bakery crafts wholesome, soft-baked bars made with simple ingredients, making for an on-the-go option that tastes great and makes you feel good. Baked with 14g of whole grains and real fruit, these nut-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO Certified bars are the perfect choice for anyone who loves the taste of something oven-baked, fruity, and delicious.
While loyal snackers might be familiar with Nature's Bakery's two original Oatmeal Crumble varieties, Apple and Strawberry, the brand just launched a new real fruit flavor: Raspberry Lemon. Fans have been asking Nature's Bakery to launch a raspberry flavor for a while and we're happy to report that the wait is finally over, ya'll.
Made with Nature's Bakery's signature ingredients of whole grains and real fruit, this soft-baked bar is the perfect snack or breakfast for those on-the-go (or anyone who doesn't feel up to baking). The slightly sweet raspberries and hint of tasty, tangy lemon balance the wholesome whole grains and delicious oat crumbles on top, making for an all-around balanced choice no matter where you're headed or what you've got planned for the day... especially if it's National Best Friends Day.
Celebrate National Best Friends Day with a Morning BFF Bundle
In celebration of National Best Friends Day, Nature's Bakery wants to help you have better mornings by rolling out a special Morning BFF Bundle for a limited time on its website. From June 8 to 15, customers can receive 20% off and free shipping on a delicious bundle of bars, both classic and new. This package includes two boxes of the Oatmeal Crumble Raspberry Lemon, two Oatmeal Crumble Strawberry, and two Oatmeal Crumble Apple—the perfect coffee companion stock-up to start your mornings off right.
For all those eager to try the new Raspberry Lemon Bars for themselves, head to naturesbakery.com or find them in Target later this June. The brand's other products, like Fig Bars and Brownie bars, are also available at over 100,000 other stores, including major retailers like Target, Walmart, as well as on Amazon. Chances are, you'll stumble upon a box somewhere.
The bars might be made with simple, wholesome ingredients, but their whole grain oatmeal base makes them hearty and tasty. That makes them the perfect choice for kids or adults alike. Grab one out of the pantry on the way to work, or stick one in your glove compartment just in case. (If you can wait to eat it, that is.) You can even cut these bars into squares to top a simple and filling yogurt bowl. The options are endless, and they're all yours.