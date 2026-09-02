Not Cherry Garcia Or Cookie Dough: This Is The Bestselling Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

When it comes to premium ice cream, Ben & Jerry's is often considered a top contender with its wide variety of sometimes wild but always delicious flavors. The brand, founded by childhood friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978 (and now owned by Unilever) offers nearly 100 ice cream flavors, and that doesn't include the discontinued flavors that some customers would love to see make a comeback. With such a large assortment, some people may think the best-selling flavors are Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or Cherry Garcia, but it's actually Half Baked, which has been a top contender for over a decade.

For the uninitiated, Half Baked includes both chocolate and vanilla ice cream that's studded with chocolate-chip cookie dough and chocolate brownies. It's rich, gooey, and chewy, and has a dedicated fan base. On the brand's website, it earned a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 2,427 reviews. Customers describe it as "unbeatable," "perfectly balanced," and "the best ice cream I've ever eaten in my life," among other praises sung in its honor. Ben & Jerry's released the flavor in 2000, and it's actually a mash-up of two of the brand's other flavors.