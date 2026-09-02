The Adorable $20 Aldi Find Home Bakers Need For Their Fall Sweet Treats This Season
As the calendar turns from summer to fall each year, both bakers and tasters turn to topical botanicals like apples, cranberries, and pumpkins, whether classically spiced or otherwise. Not just to the flavors of those fruits, either, but to all manner of autumnal decor that captures the timely aesthetic. And Aldi has a darling dessert stand fashioned after the big, orange gourd to store all of your seasonal treats in appropriate style this season.
The discount grocery chain's Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dessert Stand is listed at $19.99 on the company's website. Its clear dome sits atop a light-hued wood base in a fashion that skews a lot more subtle than the plastic skeletons and black cat cutouts that can also begin creeping out as early as September. A marginally flashier version adorns the dome with a gold-colored stem instead. That edition is also $19.99. And it's one of our overall favorite Aldi items right now. Perhaps in keeping with a spooky, mysterious theme, additional details about the stand are scant on Aldi's own site. But once we peer into the crystal ball that is social media, a more distinct picture begins to form.
What to expect from the Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dessert Stand, and how to use it
While Aldi does not appear to have published the Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dessert Stand's dimensions, denizens of Instagram and TikTok alike have painted a picture of something that can accommodate, say, a quartet of hefty cupcakes, or a fairly standard-sized bundt. That also means that it should have plenty of space for your piles of homemade cookies, towers of freshly baked brownies, and, let's be honest, all manner of store-bought desserts, too.
Covered stands such as these are tops for presentation, but even the longest room temperature-surviving cakes are only intended to be left out on the counter for about five days, max. Other goodies will vary. Things like cheesecake and anything iced with whipped cream should go into the refrigerator as soon as everyone has had seconds. And, perhaps most important for the moment, pumpkin pie should likewise be removed to the refrigerator once the last slice has been served, or as soon as it's cooled when it's been baked ahead.