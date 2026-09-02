The Adorable $20 Aldi Find Home Bakers Need For Their Fall Sweet Treats This Season

As the calendar turns from summer to fall each year, both bakers and tasters turn to topical botanicals like apples, cranberries, and pumpkins, whether classically spiced or otherwise. Not just to the flavors of those fruits, either, but to all manner of autumnal decor that captures the timely aesthetic. And Aldi has a darling dessert stand fashioned after the big, orange gourd to store all of your seasonal treats in appropriate style this season.

The discount grocery chain's Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dessert Stand is listed at $19.99 on the company's website. Its clear dome sits atop a light-hued wood base in a fashion that skews a lot more subtle than the plastic skeletons and black cat cutouts that can also begin creeping out as early as September. A marginally flashier version adorns the dome with a gold-colored stem instead. That edition is also $19.99. And it's one of our overall favorite Aldi items right now. Perhaps in keeping with a spooky, mysterious theme, additional details about the stand are scant on Aldi's own site. But once we peer into the crystal ball that is social media, a more distinct picture begins to form.