What Happens If You Are A Costco Member For Over 40 Years?

Costco is one of those superstores with a sort of cult-like following, which multiple movies and TV shows have exaggerated via characters obsessed with the wholesale club. You won't exactly be greeted with a half-hearted "Welcome to Costco, I love you" every time you walk in the store, as shown in 2006 film "Idiocracy," but real life Costco does show appreciation for its members in a different way. Once you hit the 40-year milestone, for instance, Costco will send you a special membership card in acknowledgement.

Here's the thing though; the card doesn't appear to be advertised anywhere on the Costco website. Instead, various Redditors have posted about themselves or older relatives receiving the card along with a signed note of thanks from Costco's CEO. Some users also stated that they didn't know the card was a thing but received an email ahead of time letting them know that it was on its way in the mail. There appear to be no requirements to receive the card other than being a Costco member for four decades. For those wondering, no special discounts or VIP status appear to come with the 40-year mark. The occasion seems to be marked with just the note of thanks and the special membership card. So, it could be argued that the biggest reward is the same one Costco has offered all along: access to a warehouse packed with big savings throughout the year, plus of course the famous Kirkland-brand merchandise known for its quality.