What Happens If You Are A Costco Member For Over 40 Years?
Costco is one of those superstores with a sort of cult-like following, which multiple movies and TV shows have exaggerated via characters obsessed with the wholesale club. You won't exactly be greeted with a half-hearted "Welcome to Costco, I love you" every time you walk in the store, as shown in 2006 film "Idiocracy," but real life Costco does show appreciation for its members in a different way. Once you hit the 40-year milestone, for instance, Costco will send you a special membership card in acknowledgement.
Here's the thing though; the card doesn't appear to be advertised anywhere on the Costco website. Instead, various Redditors have posted about themselves or older relatives receiving the card along with a signed note of thanks from Costco's CEO. Some users also stated that they didn't know the card was a thing but received an email ahead of time letting them know that it was on its way in the mail. There appear to be no requirements to receive the card other than being a Costco member for four decades. For those wondering, no special discounts or VIP status appear to come with the 40-year mark. The occasion seems to be marked with just the note of thanks and the special membership card. So, it could be argued that the biggest reward is the same one Costco has offered all along: access to a warehouse packed with big savings throughout the year, plus of course the famous Kirkland-brand merchandise known for its quality.
Costco's 40-year card may differ depending on your type of membership
So, what's the actual difference between a 40-year membership card and the Costco cards held by everyone else? Turns out, very little. According to customer reports on social media, the exact card you get depends on which membership tier you have. Costco has two main tiers: the regular Gold Star membership and the Executive membership (which may only be worth it if you spend a certain amount of money at Costco per year). There's also a third Business membership. As social posts depicting the 40-year cards have shown, regular Gold Star members get a golden card for the milestone while Executive members get a black card. Aside from the color difference, the only other distinguishing visual is that the cards also have "40+ year member" printed on them.
Not all long-term members are impressed with the cards. One Redditor said the cards were simple and without any frills. "One came with scratches on it already," they added. Likewise, one Facebook user described their 40-year card as "worthless as it doesn't have the credit card built-in as the old does." Of course, they may have been describing their Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi Bank instead of the regular membership card, which can be linked with any Costco membership.
There probably aren't that many people who've been Costco members for 40 years
With Costco not having publicized information on its 40-year membership cards as of the time of writing, it's possible that the company is trying to keep it a nice surprise for its long-timers. Of course, as of 2026, there also just aren't that many people who've been members of Costco for 40 years.
The wholesale club was founded in Seattle in 1983, so just a little over 40 years ago (and when it first came out, a Costco membership cost just $25). The store's since expanded to be the largest club wholesale retailer in the world with over 900 locations worldwide and 145.2 million members (per Capital One Research). Most of those members haven't even had the opportunity to hold a Costco card for 40 years, as consumer data shows the average Costco customer is in their mid-20s to mid-40s (and memberships are limited to those aged 16 and up). Regardless, while the card doesn't seem to come with any special perks, the acknowledgement can be considered a nice gesture from the world's biggest wholesale club.