Skip Soy Sauce — One Of Trader Joe's Best Sauces Is A Flavor Powerhouse
One section you should never breeze through at Trader Joe's is the sauce section. With so many sauces you should always buy, you may just discover a hidden gem. In fact, there's one flavorful sauce that may be an even better alternative to soy sauce: Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce.
Ponzu sauce (specifically ponzu shoyu) is an acid-meets-umami sauce that combines bright (rice) vinegar and citrus fruits with soy sauce and other flavors. It adds a tangy taste to your food with a distinct flavor of citrus. At Trader Joe's, you can find a bottle of this sauce for only $3.99, and for a price like that, this salty, zesty sauce is worth adding to your cart.
This ponzu may just replace the soy sauce in your pantry. While it pairs well with various Japanese dishes, there are many ways you can get creative with ponzu sauce in your kitchen.
How to use Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce at home
We approve of Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce and think it makes a great addition to just about anything, from salad dressings to a malt vinegar replacement on fish and chips. But the people of Reddit have ideas too. You can use this sauce for dumplings, stir-fries, as a marinade, or even on top of a fried egg. Just note that at least one Reddit shopper has noted that this ponzu sauce is pretty salty, so depending on your tolerance, you may need to use it with a light hand. It's also, unfortunately, not vegan or vegetarian-friendly, as it contains bonito broth, which is made from fish.
If you're thinking of buying ponzu sauce over soy sauce, just remember that ponzu sauce is different from soy sauce. Ponzu sauce offers a light, refreshing flavor, whereas soy sauce is salty and intense. If you're someone looking for a sauce with a bright taste, Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce is a great alternative to try.