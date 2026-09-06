Skip Soy Sauce — One Of Trader Joe's Best Sauces Is A Flavor Powerhouse

One section you should never breeze through at Trader Joe's is the sauce section. With so many sauces you should always buy, you may just discover a hidden gem. In fact, there's one flavorful sauce that may be an even better alternative to soy sauce: Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce.

Ponzu sauce (specifically ponzu shoyu) is an acid-meets-umami sauce that combines bright (rice) vinegar and citrus fruits with soy sauce and other flavors. It adds a tangy taste to your food with a distinct flavor of citrus. At Trader Joe's, you can find a bottle of this sauce for only $3.99, and for a price like that, this salty, zesty sauce is worth adding to your cart.

This ponzu may just replace the soy sauce in your pantry. While it pairs well with various Japanese dishes, there are many ways you can get creative with ponzu sauce in your kitchen.