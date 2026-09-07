I Tried 11 Flavors Of Buldak Noodles And Ranked Them From Worst To Best
Samyang Buldak hardly needs an introduction. The company's instant ramens and other products consistently stay viral on social media, with videos of countless creators either attempting to eat the brand's spiciest varieties, or simply showing off how they choose to dress up the noodles. And with the brand's enduring popularity, Samyang Buldak continues to release a variety of flavors that maintain its trademark heat while drawing inspiration from other ingredients and dishes.
Though many people are already familiar with fan-favorite flavors such as the Original and Carbonara, there are plenty of other options available to try. In fact, dozens of instant ramen flavors have been created over the years by Samyang Buldak. I got my hands on 11 of the brand's currently available flavors, and sacrificed my taste buds to the spice (or lack thereof) in each product, in order to determine what kind is best. This ranking was based primarily on the ramen's flavor, ability to stand alone (without extra fixings), and universal appeal. You can read more about my methodology at the end.
11. 2X Spicy
Anyone willingly eating and enjoying the 2X Spicy noodles is tough as nails. The Buldak sauce is back with a vengeance here, containing approximately double the amount of Scoville heat units (SHU) that are in the Original flavor discussed later on.
One bite of this had me gasping, desperate for the air to cool down my burning taste buds. That, of course, didn't work, as not even a few gulps of milk was enough to bring relief. I needed at least half a cup more before my mouth started to even slightly find alleviation. Really, these noodles have zero flavor aside from being hot. This product is truly spicy just to be spicy and, rather than something to actually enjoy for a meal, is more so for the novelty challenge of trying to eat it, instead. It's unpleasant to say the least, and leaves no question in my mind as to why this company's products were once banned in Denmark.
10. Taco
You can never go wrong with tacos. That is, unless you're eating Samyang's Buldak Taco noodles, which I can't recommend to true lovers of traditional Mexican food.
Upon opening the included seasoning packet, I immediately thought this flavor would be very accurate to its name, as the scent simply cannot be mistaken for anything but tacos. When actually eaten, however, the taste is nowhere near as bold as the smell is. Yes, there are faint traces of what should be expected, like cumin and peppers, but it's not as strong as what you'd find with traditional tacos. Even the included toppings flakes are on the sadder side, with a few measly pieces of plant-based protein and a small smattering of dried tomatoes. This is particularly a shame, as the tiny toppings are actually rather tasty, and could've made a bigger impact if more of them had been provided.
9. Habanero Lime
With the combination of spicy and tangy flavors, I felt that the Habanero Lime noodles had potential. This flavor delivers on the spicy aspect pretty well, although it doesn't taste distinctly of habanero chili peppers. Rather, it offers a similar flavor and heat level that's a small notch down from the brand's Original flavor of noodles.
The lime, which is what should've made this product stand out among the others, is severely lacking. I personally didn't get a hint of it and would feel the need to squeeze in a lot of my own lime juice if I were to ever try this again (I likely wouldn't). The dehydrated veggie packet, consisting of carrots, cabbage, and bok choy, is a welcome addition that adds some texture and mild sweetness, but this is still an overall weak Buldak variety that would've done so much better if it had more of that sharp, zesty citrus flavor it's supposed to have. And that's why Habanero Lime falls to the bottom of the list, only edging out Taco on account of it at least achieving its proclaimed spice.
8. Rosé
This isn't the first time I've had Buldak Rosé. Sadly, I didn't enjoy this flavor when I tried it with wide, flat glass noodles in the past, and I didn't like it much more this time around with the standard wheat-flour noodles either.
I will say that the change in type of noodles was still for the better here, as the wheat-flour variety absorbed the sauce in a way the glass ones couldn't. But while this product was technically able to hold its flavor better, the sauce itself was still too tame and mild (even for rosé, which isn't necessarily meant to be potent). Its beautiful pink hue from gochujang might lead people to think it packs at least a small punch, but really, the only thing I was able to pick up on was a light smoky taste and, oddly enough, a waft of ham, which this ramen doesn't even contain. It's not a bad taste — it's just underwhelming and doesn't hit the way it should.
7. Cheese
Trying Samyang's Cheese halfway through my taste test was a nice change of pace, as this offered a familiar, reliable flavor most people will be able to appreciate. As is the aim of all Buldak noodles, they have some spice to them, although only at a moderate level this time, due to the mozzarella cheese sauce and skim milk powder.
The cheese, which comes in the form of a very orange, fragrant powder, is much like those bottles of cheddar popcorn seasoning you can find at grocery stores. And if you haven't stumbled upon one of those yet, just know they smell very strongly of, well, cheese. Similar to the Taco, the flavor isn't as powerful as its scent is, but the gap isn't nearly as wide between the two in this instance. There's nothing wrong with this variety; it's just the lack of anything standing out about its taste that leads it to be mediocre overall and toward the middle of the ranking along with the other subpar Buldak picks.
6. Cream Carbonara
Not to spoil how this ranking turns out, but I have been loyal to Buldak Carbonara for quite some time now. I find the flavor to be perfect once I add in some mozarella, so I was interested to know if the Cream Carbonara version would eliminate the need for that. The answer is: kind of.
Living up to its moniker, this ramen does indeed have a creamier texture. With powdered milk and multiple types of cheese, including mozzarella, cheddar, Gouda, and Camembert, it feels thicker and more velvety. The spice is also toned down, which is a big reason I throw extra cheese into the bowl in the first place. So, in terms of texture, this ramen variety passes the test and can stand on its own as-is. But in the flavor department, it could use some help. Naturally, with all the dairy in it, this largely just tastes like milk with a gentle heat to it. The parsley and other spices are unfortunately less detectable, leaving me to tire of this flavor quicker than the plain Carbonara noodles and other higher-ranked options.
5. Swicy
One of Samyang's newer flavors to join the lineup is Swicy, which debuted in 2025. If you haven't already guessed, its name is a mashup of the words "sweet" and "spicy," and the official Buldak website only rates it a one on the spice scale. I thought this sweetness would be akin to eating something like sweet and spicy chili garlic noodles, but that was far from the case.
Little did I know, the brand would be using actual sprinkles to achieve a saccharine flavor. These sprinkles came in white and brown nuggets, which actually turned out to be sugar and caramel. The latter tasted comparable to Rice Krispies, and unsurprisingly, the cloying taste of these bits did not mesh well at all with the noodles. It felt and tasted jarring to have crunchy candy in such a savory dish. This is especially true because the sauce of the noodles weren't even very sweet themselves. They may not have been as painfully hot as many of the other flavors I taste-tested, but they certainly surpassed the level one spice rating Buldak claimed they have.
Minus the out-of-place caramel and sugar flakes, however, this is a very appetizing flavor. It's one I'd recommend to those new to the world of Buldak and looking to dip their toes into the brand's focus on heat. I just couldn't place this any higher on the list, as its goal of being sweet was achieved through odd and clashing means.
4. Quattro Cheese
For those who felt the regular Cheese variety was lacking in the titular ingredient, Quattro Cheese has you more than covered. I'm one who never skips adding extra shredded cheese to my ramen, but there was no need for that with this product, with it already containing four types of the dairy product: mozzarella, cheddar, Gouda, and Camembert.
While it's admittedly difficult to pick out the notes of each of those types, I can attest to a slightly sharp flavor that I'll credit to the cheddar. It's not terribly far off from what boxed mac and cheese tastes like, though with spice and more of a pleasant umami profile to it because of the soy sauce and artificial chicken flavoring. Still, the cheese is front and center, making this one of the most universal, safe options on the list. Add a yummy flavor of Spam to it, like Hot & Spicy or even the 25% Less Sodium version, and it'll truly be a complete meal.
3. Original
The Original Hot Chicken Flavor was the product that shot Buldak to fame, as they were at the center of the "Fire Noodle Challenge" that went viral starting in 2014, in which people attempted to finish an entire bowl. I, myself, took part of the dare back then and found it nearly impossible to complete. But sampling it again many years later for this ranking, the spice is not nearly as bad as I remember in the past.
That's not to say these noodles aren't hot. They come with an extra diabolical-looking, red packet of Buldak sauce (notice the streak of the condiment on the side of the bowl for reference) that does provide a strong heat. Someone with low spice tolerance likely wouldn't survive a serving of this, but unlike the 2X Spicy variety, these are more flavorful and don't feel like they were created purely to torture you. There's a savory, umami taste, and the seaweed even comes through more here in the bit of chewiness it offers. All this needs is one or two secret ingredients everyone should be using in instant ramen, like cheese or even meaty leftovers, and it'll be solid.
2. Carbonara
Samyang puts a wonderful twist on one of the most classic Italian pastas with its Buldak Carbonara. And you guessed it — it's, of course, a spicy one. The heat of the Buldak sauce mixed with the creamy seasoning packet, containing powdered milk, sugar, mozzarella cheese, and butter, creates the ultimate balance of flavors.
Now, to be fair, when I eat these at home (which is more often than I'd care to admit), I always add a very generous amount of shredded mozzarella to help bring the heat down. (Dairy is the best way to tame a dish that's too spicy, after all.) But because I wanted to try everything as-is for this ranking, I skipped the extra cheese and learned that without it, it's honestly not quite as impressive once it's lacking the rich flavor and satisfying cheese pull the additional shredded mozz always creates. Still, I think this can be easily manipulated by lessening the amount of Buldak sauce you use, allowing more of the powdered milk and cheese taste to dominate instead. You could also use less water so that the powder and sauce stick to the noodles better, which improves both the taste and texture.
Regardless, whether you try one of those methods or choose to eat this product exactly as it comes, you're in for a more complex flavor that blows the others, many of which are a bit too one-note, out of the water. Very few things beat the combination of heat from chili peppers, the creaminess of dairy, and the addition of herbs.
1. Yakisoba
Inspired by Japan's beloved stir-fried noodle dish, Yakisoba is among the most unique and distinct of the Buldak flavors, and it's for the better. For starters, while most of the ramen I tried for the ranking utilizes very thick wheat-flour noodles, the ones used in this product are far thinner and better hold onto sauce, as evident in their dark brown hue. The softer texture they take on as a result makes these noodles go down the hatch easily, with their delicious flavor certainly helping along the way, too.
This Buldak Yakisoba has an almost curry-like, earthy taste to it. The savory, meat-like flavor is thanks to its use of Worcestershire sauce and dried cabbage. The noodles also contain a slight sweetness. Everything comes together to create what can easily become someone's comfort food, especially given that the spice doesn't quite live up to the higher advertised level on the website. The heat is certainly still present, but it's more of a warming sensation that complements the aforementioned flavors. It's a product so delicious that I'd say it's the only item on this list that truly requires no extra ingredients — it's perfect just the way it is, and I'll surely be adding it to my ramen rotation.
Methodology
For this ranking of Buldak ramen, I taste-tested 11 flavors that came pre-selected in a variety pack available online, which contained nearly all of the "pouch noodles" listed on the official Buldak website at the time of writing. Although the creator herself said these noodles should be eaten in a particular way (with corn cheese), I chose to sample each one exactly as-is, meaning I used the entirety of any included sauce or seasoning packets and added no extra ingredients, to remain as fair as possible.
The main criteria I kept in mind as I made my way through the noodles were flavor, whether I felt the product needed additional ingredients to taste better, and universal appeal. Those that were inedibly spicy or lacked complexity and depth were ranked lower, as were the varieties I felt required accoutrements, such as more cheese or lime, in order to be enjoyable. If I was able to relish in the product using just the packets it came with and didn't feel the need to lessen or increase any particular element, it was placed more favorably on the list.