I Tried 11 Flavors Of Buldak Noodles And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

One of Samyang's newer flavors to join the lineup is Swicy, which debuted in 2025. If you haven't already guessed, its name is a mashup of the words "sweet" and "spicy," and the official Buldak website only rates it a one on the spice scale. I thought this sweetness would be akin to eating something like sweet and spicy chili garlic noodles, but that was far from the case.

Little did I know, the brand would be using actual sprinkles to achieve a saccharine flavor. These sprinkles came in white and brown nuggets, which actually turned out to be sugar and caramel. The latter tasted comparable to Rice Krispies, and unsurprisingly, the cloying taste of these bits did not mesh well at all with the noodles. It felt and tasted jarring to have crunchy candy in such a savory dish. This is especially true because the sauce of the noodles weren't even very sweet themselves. They may not have been as painfully hot as many of the other flavors I taste-tested, but they certainly surpassed the level one spice rating Buldak claimed they have.

Minus the out-of-place caramel and sugar flakes, however, this is a very appetizing flavor. It's one I'd recommend to those new to the world of Buldak and looking to dip their toes into the brand's focus on heat. I just couldn't place this any higher on the list, as its goal of being sweet was achieved through odd and clashing means.