Forget Frank's And Texas Pete — This Trader Joe's Hot Sauce Comes From The Garlic Capital Of The World

Whether you're splashing day-old pizza or a warm breakfast burrito, hot sauce just makes hand-held food better. I always have Tapatío handy but have also been known to stock up on Frank's hottest hot sauce, along with Texas Pete or any of the other favorite store-bought hot sauces out there. But during a recent trip to Trader Joe's, I came across its Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce. Two of its main ingredients, as you might gather from its name, are brined jalapeño peppers and garlic from a place that calls itself "the garlic capital of the world."

Take off the cap and hold it up to your nose and you'll get lots of garlic. Drop a little on your finger or a spoon for a quick taste and you'll get salt from the brining process. This is where the sauce loses some people, as most online who claim to detest it find it too salty. One issue I've always had with Trader Joe's sauces and salsas is that they're just never that spicy. And that's true with this one, as the jalapeños appear to be more for subtle flavor than heat. On the other hand, it's this low heat level that makes it accessible. As for the salt, it's surprisingly masked when you put it on food, and at that point, it's the garlic that leads the way. If that isn't your thing, you may want to leave this sauce on the shelf. Otherwise, don't sleep on this one — it comes from a town with major cred when it comes to garlic.