These 12 Online-Only Costco Finds Come With Price Tags Over $1,000

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When you think of Costco, you probably think low-cost bulk products, great deals on appliances, and a return policy that helps you feel good about what you're buying. While that is mostly true, and its membership helps keep things cheap, there's another side of Costco that's anything but cheap — and in some cases, nonrefundable. Browse its online-only section, and you'll find some food and beverage products that are practical for survival, vintage collector's items, or have one reason or another as to why they're so expensive.

Chowhound took a look at Costco's website — and it's surprising to learn how many products sell for well beyond the $1,000 mark. The items on this list aren't things you can buy in stores. While there are some kitchen appliances here, these aren't the usual refrigerators or ovens you might look for in a store. In some cases, in order to purchase an item on this list, you need to contact a specific email rather than just clicking "add to cart." But for the most part, when you see what's available for $1,000-plus, you'll understand the price tag.