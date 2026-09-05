These 12 Online-Only Costco Finds Come With Price Tags Over $1,000
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When you think of Costco, you probably think low-cost bulk products, great deals on appliances, and a return policy that helps you feel good about what you're buying. While that is mostly true, and its membership helps keep things cheap, there's another side of Costco that's anything but cheap — and in some cases, nonrefundable. Browse its online-only section, and you'll find some food and beverage products that are practical for survival, vintage collector's items, or have one reason or another as to why they're so expensive.
Chowhound took a look at Costco's website — and it's surprising to learn how many products sell for well beyond the $1,000 mark. The items on this list aren't things you can buy in stores. While there are some kitchen appliances here, these aren't the usual refrigerators or ovens you might look for in a store. In some cases, in order to purchase an item on this list, you need to contact a specific email rather than just clicking "add to cart." But for the most part, when you see what's available for $1,000-plus, you'll understand the price tag.
All-Clad Copper Core Cookware, 15-piece set
It's no secret that you can sometimes find All-Clad cookware for less at places like HomeGoods, but if you want this 15-piece set, you can expect to dole out a lot of money. It has 4.6 stars out of 5 among Costco reviewers, and comes with three frying pans, four sauce pans, plus a stock pot, as well as lids for all sauce pans. The copper cookware is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can transition from stovetop to the oven.
Purchase the All-Clad Copper Core 15-piece cookware set for $1,700.
Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew Machine
For an espresso machine that does it all, look to the Bosch 800 Series. It offers espresso, cold brew, and coffee settings. Reviewers give it 4.2 stars out of 5, and it includes 36 different automated drink options, so you can brew exactly what you want. Other features include the ability to adjust the amount of milk, drink strength, brew amount, and temperature. You can even tap a button on your phone to brew your drink.
Purchase the Bosch 800 Series Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew Machine for $1,700.
Chateau Calon Segur Gift Set
This expensive gift set comes from the renowned Chateau Calon Segur in Bordeaux, France, and it includes six vintage bottles from various years: 1998, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2010. You can pre-order the wine online, however you have to contact Costco directly to confirm the order. Also, note that this wine is not refundable.
Purchase the Chateau Calon Segur Gift Set for $1,200. Costco offers a few other wine collections, too, including the $50,000 Chateau Haut Brion Historical Magnum Gift Set and the $14,000 Duclot Collection 2019 Bordeaux Set (only available in California).
Whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano
Who doesn't need an 80-pound wheel of cheese? Costco sells this Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel, which can be shaved, sliced, shredded, or even used as a giant pasta bowl like at those fun Italian restaurants. It gets 4.6 stars out of 5 from reviewers, and it's imported from Italy and aged 24 months. Quick storage tip: slice it into wedges and vacuum seal it to keep the cheese fresh for several months. If it does grow mold, you can remove it by scraping it with a knife.
Purchase the whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano for $1,200.
EuroCave Free Standing Wine Cellar
If you're a wine collector looking for the best display case, Costco offers the 200-bottle Artevino III by EuroCave, a standalone enclosed shelf with a glass door for display. You can store wines in a temperature-controlled environment and adjust the temperature as needed depending on what type of wine you're storing. It has 4.6 stars out of 5.
Purchase the Artevino III by EuroCave 200 Bottle Free Standing Wine Cellar for $3,700. Costco also sells a handful of other pricey wine storage units, including the Wine Enthusiast SommSeries for $1,350 and the Vinotemp for $1,800.
Exaco Royal Victorian Glass Greenhouse
For the green thumb, Costco sells a variety of entire outdoor greenhouses. This Exaco greenhouse offers a sleek, all-glass display and a powder-coated aluminum frame for durability. It's available in two sizes: 10 feet by 15 feet, or 10 feet by 20 feet. The Victorian style is designed for backyard elegance with sliding glass doors and roof windows, and it even includes an overhead misting system.
Purchase the Exaco Royal Victorian Glass Greenhouse for $10,000 to $12,000. For a more affordable option, the Vego Garden Pacific Greenhouse starts at $2,700.
NewAge 3-piece Outdoor Kitchen
Installing a full outdoor kitchen isn't cheap, but Costco does offer less expensive ones that are essentially ready to go without hiring a contractor. This NewAge outdoor kitchen offers you the outdoor kitchen base (countertop, cabinets, and storage spaces) with the ability to customize it. Place it next to your outdoor grill as an extended cooking space for extra storage, or add a mini fridge to the cabinet underneath to maximize its use.
Purchase the NewAge Products Aluminum 3-piece Outdoor Kitchen for $2,000. For a kitchen that already includes a sink and grill, Costco sells the NewAge Products 5-piece Grove Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen for $5,000.
Urban Islands Outdoor Kitchen Bundle
If you have the cabinetry already and need an outdoor appliance set or some drawers, Costco sells the outdoor kitchen bundle that includes a five-burner grill (it drops into an already-existing cabinet), as well as a stainless-steel door insert and a 4.9-cubic-foot mini fridge. It can hook up to a natural gas line but also works with propane, and customers give it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Just make sure to check that it's compatible with any outdoor kitchen cabinetry you already have.
Purchase the Urban Islands Outdoor Kitchen Bundle for $3,100.
Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack
Caviar is known for being expensive, but if you want the best of the best, order this golden osetra caviar from Costco. It's a 35.2-ounce shipment, equivalent to a whole kilogram, so it's a good option if you're hosting a party and sparing no expense (a standard caviar tasting for one person is around 15 grams). This is pure Malossol Osetra Caviar; in caviar terms, that means it's lightly salted and one of the best-quality caviar options available.
Purchase the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar kilo pack for $2,000. Costo also sells a limited edition caviar gift set by Tsar Nicoulai Caviar for $1,600.
Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast
Wagyu beef is widely known for being some of the best quality beef in the world, and if you're a Costco member, you can purchase a whole Japanese Wagyu boneless ribeye roast online. This cut is 12 pounds and comes from an A5 cow, essentially making it the highest quality version of Wagyu available. The beef ships uncooked and comes directly from the Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan.
Purchase the Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast for $1,100. Costco also sells a six-pound Japanese Wagyu tenderloin roast for $1,030.
Dom Perignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set
If you love a bottle of good bubbly, this Dom Perignon Champagne set might be worth the purchase. It comes with 24 bottles of the esteemed Champagne, all made sometime between 1976 and 2012. The downside is that it's only available for online purchase in California, but if you're a Dom Perignon collector, it's worth it to have it sent to a shipping address within California and transported to somewhere else in the country.
Purchase the Dom Perignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set for $17,500.
Mountain House 1 Year Emergency Food Pallet
This might be a good investment for the doomsday prepper in your life. Costco sells a handful of emergency food pallets, including this one-year supply of nonperishable food from Mountain House. It includes all kinds of canned foods, from a breakfast skillet to chili macaroni and cheese and even spaghetti with meat sauce. The one-year supply is meant for one person, includes 2,814 total servings, and can remain intact for a full 30 years as long as the cans aren't opened.
Purchase the Mountain House 1 Year Emergency Food Pallet for $8,000.