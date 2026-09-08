5 Toaster Oven Brands Worth Buying, According To Reviews
Today's home cooks are continuing to discover that toaster ovens are far more versatile than they were once credited as being. What was once a simple contraption to warm your sliced bread to a nice golden brown can now do everything from cooking unexpected meals and reheating your leftover fried chicken while maintaining its crispiness to even baking flawless toaster oven cakes. The options are limitless, and if you are considering purchasing a toaster oven of your own, you will soon get to see (and cook, and eat) the possibilities yourself.
That said, there are plenty of toaster oven brands out there, each of which promises high-quality appliances — but many of which do not actually deliver that quality. With so many options available, it can be hard to know which brands manufacture toaster ovens that are actually worth the buy.
That's why we have scoured food publications, review platforms, and social media forums to curate a list of the best toaster oven brands on the market. From value and versatility to heating power and longevity, we have considered every criterion possible in rounding up this list of well-loved toaster oven brands. See a brand that catches your eye, but are unsure of where to start? We have also identified some of the most popular toaster oven models from each brand to help you narrow your search.
1. Breville
Ask the internet about their favorite toaster oven brand, and Breville consistently remains the most mentioned of them all. Users love Breville's toaster ovens for their durability and longevity, quick heating times, and premium feel. Although these toaster ovens tend to be on the larger side, many reviewers say that they are worth the extra space if you have it. In fact, some home cooks even prefer Breville's toaster ovens to their home ovens.
The brand's appliances often come with some other more versatile features. For example, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro boasts 13 distinct cooking functions with air frying and dehydrating capabilities. However, if you are looking for a standard toaster oven without all of the extra bells and whistles, there are plenty of options in Breville's Smart Oven line. The biggest differences between the Smart Oven and the Smart Oven Pro are the slow cook function and the interior oven light in the Pro version, while smaller options, such as the Compact Smart Oven and the Mini Smart Oven, might free up some more space on your kitchen counter.
"I have been using it consistently, and it has changed my life for the better. It's very efficient in all the ways," reads one customer review of the Breville Smart Oven Pro on the Breville website. "For me, defrosting bagels is my struggle, but this toaster oven thaws and heats them up quickly, like they're freshly made!"
2. Panasonic
Although Panasonic's selection of toaster ovens only stops at two options, both of which are in the FlashXpress line, customers consistently say that they are two of the best toaster ovens you can get your hands on. One of their biggest selling points is that, with their double-infrared heater, you do not need to preheat them — they're ready to start toasting in seconds. Fans also love the Panasonic toaster ovens because of their longevity (if you're curious, here's the average lifespan of a toaster oven).
The product is either available with or without an air fryer function. The standard toaster oven boasts six cooking functions (including pre-programmed toasting and heating times and temperatures for a variety of common foods) and an auto-shut-off feature to prevent your food from overheating. Both Panasonic's website and the product's customer reviews also note that the toaster oven is far more compact than many of its competitors, making it a good choice for smaller kitchens, too.
"This is the first toaster oven I've owned, and I'm never going back to a regular toaster. It's very easy to use with a good number of shortcut options and intuitive controls," reads one customer review of the Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven on the brand's website. "Bread toasts very evenly ... Great performance as an oven, too. I love making grilled cheese sandwiches and roasted tofu in it."
3. Ninja
Ninja produces several more multi-purpose toaster ovens and, as such, might not be for the toaster oven purist. That said, the brand's consistently positive reviews for its ovens' toaster functions alone have earned it a spot on this list. Customers say that Ninja's appliances excel at heating food evenly and quickly and are easy to use even for novices.
Unsurprisingly, all three of Ninja's toaster ovens also come with a dual air fryer function, but that is just the beginning of their versatility. For example, the Prestige Pro XL Countertop Oven and Air Fryer comes with a built-in thermometer and will shut off automatically once your food has reached its desired temperature. Functions such as this one, reviews say, make the Ninja products perfect not just for reheating food, but for cooking meat and baking treats from scratch as well.
"I love how many different functions it has, especially the air fry, toast, bake, and reheat options. It heats up quickly and cooks food evenly, and this stainless steel design looks sleek on my countertop," reads one customer review of the Ninja Flip Toaster Oven and Air Fryer on the Ninja website. "The flip-up feature is also a huge plus because it saves so much counter space when I am not using it. This air fryer has now become a need in our home. My family loves it, and we use it for every meal!"
4. Hamilton Beach
If you are looking for a budget-friendly toaster oven and are willing to forgo the more luxurious, automatic features of a couple of the peer brands on this list, look no further than Hamilton Beach, which makes some of home cooks' and product testers' favorite value toaster ovens. Hamilton Beach specializes in manual toaster ovens that require a bit more work and attention during use, but customers say that they produce excellent results for the price. Plus, in spite of being on the cheaper side, many users report that these durable ovens are particularly long-lasting.
Another selling point of Hamilton Beach is the sheer variety in its selection of toaster ovens. The brand offers more than 15 distinct models, ranging from the most classic, one-shelf 4 Slice Toaster Oven to the Sure-Crisp Air Fry & Grilling Oven with toasting, air-frying, and grilling capabilities. For those who are completely averse to the manual toaster oven, Hamilton Beach also offers a smaller series of digitally operated products.
"I love this toaster oven! I use it every day for toasting or cooking. It is the perfect size to cook for just two people so you don't have to turn on the big oven," reads one customer review of the Hamilton Beach Easy Reach Toaster Oven with Roll-Top Door on the Hamilton Beach website. "Food turns out beautifully. I especially like the roll-up oven door — it's a space saver."
5. Cuisinart
As it turns out, Cuisinart does not only make one of the best food processors, but it is also the brand behind some of the best toaster ovens. Cuisinart's two options are also on the larger side, but they are widely regarded as top performers among their peers.
If you are looking to purchase a Cuisinart toaster oven, you can choose between the Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler and the Chef's Convection Toaster Oven. The former receives high marks for its large capacity, quick toasting, and simple design. However, the latter has an even higher average of positive reviews on the Cuisinart website for its versatility (thanks especially to included bonus gadgets, such as a pizza stone and enamel baking and broiling pans), as well as its longevity and sleek look. While you might miss the broiler function if you opt to purchase the convection toaster oven, reviews suggest that the upgrade (and the steeper price tag) from one model to the other is well worth it.
"I couldn't be happier with my new Cuisinart toaster oven! It was easy to set up, the controls are simple to use, and the convection feature cooks quickly and efficiently," reads one customer review of the Chef's Convection Toaster Oven on the Cuisinart website. "It also makes perfect toast every time. A stylish, versatile appliance that has exceeded my expectations."
Methodology
In order to curate a list of the toaster oven brands worth buying, we considered reviews across social media platforms, such as Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as in local and national food blogs and news publications. Reviews of specific toaster ovens on brand websites were also considered. Brands were only selected if there was an overwhelming consensus of positive feedback about their toaster ovens. To ensure that the information upon which the article was based is current, we only took reviews from the past year into account for the article.
There are many qualities that can classify a toaster oven as one of the absolute best money can buy. The criteria considered across reviews and research included versatility, value, appearance, size, heating power, toasting evenness, longevity, and ease of use, among others.