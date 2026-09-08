5 Toaster Oven Brands Worth Buying, According To Reviews

Today's home cooks are continuing to discover that toaster ovens are far more versatile than they were once credited as being. What was once a simple contraption to warm your sliced bread to a nice golden brown can now do everything from cooking unexpected meals and reheating your leftover fried chicken while maintaining its crispiness to even baking flawless toaster oven cakes. The options are limitless, and if you are considering purchasing a toaster oven of your own, you will soon get to see (and cook, and eat) the possibilities yourself.

That said, there are plenty of toaster oven brands out there, each of which promises high-quality appliances — but many of which do not actually deliver that quality. With so many options available, it can be hard to know which brands manufacture toaster ovens that are actually worth the buy.

That's why we have scoured food publications, review platforms, and social media forums to curate a list of the best toaster oven brands on the market. From value and versatility to heating power and longevity, we have considered every criterion possible in rounding up this list of well-loved toaster oven brands. See a brand that catches your eye, but are unsure of where to start? We have also identified some of the most popular toaster oven models from each brand to help you narrow your search.