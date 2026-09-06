11 Best Aldi Seasonings To Level Up Your Pot Roast For Under $3
Pot roast is the ultimate comfort meal. It's rich, hearty, and cozy, and massively tender and flavorful when done right. The dish is commonly cooked in a Dutch oven or slow cooker because the meat needs plenty of time and liquid to tenderize, but those two elements aren't the only things that can build amazing depth. There are plenty of tips for cooking the best pot roast, but don't be afraid to add seasonings and spice blends into the mix, either. They'll infuse into the meat as it cooks, yielding an incredible meal. And to make sure you don't overspend, grab any of these Aldi seasonings — they all cost around $3 or less.
Aldi is known as the cheapest grocery store in the United States, and while many grocery stores stock costly seasoning blends, the German-based retailer has a bunch of options — namely, its Stonemill brand — that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking to add a hint of heat with chili seasoning or impart a bit of sweetness into your meat with a sweet and savory blend, here are the best Aldi seasoning options to build the most flavorful pot roast.
Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning
Roasted garlic's flavor is hard to beat. Stonemill, a popular spice brand at Aldi, offers a roasted garlic and herb mixture that combines the richness of roasted alliums with the brightness of dried herbs like marjoram, thyme, and basil. Although there aren't too many customer reviews of the spice, one Reddit user describes the blend as a "favorite in our house." Sprinkle this seasoning on before browning the pot roast for infused flavor, or after slicing it for a surface-level flavor pop.
Grab the Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning at Aldi for $2.99.
Stonemill Grill Master Blend
Stonemill's Grill Master Seasoning is a versatile spice blend that pairs well with anything — chicken, vegetables, and even pot roast. Redolent with black pepper, turmeric, sage, and chile peppers, Aldi describes it as "vibrant" and suggests it provides a hint of barbecue flavor. Since this seasoning can be used in a marinade, it's probably best to generously sprinkle some over the pot roast before cooking, so it has time to infuse.
Purchase the Stonemill Grill Master Blend for $2.99.
Stonemill Sazón Seasoning
If you haven't heard of sazón seasoning, then you're missing out on a zesty blend that can definitely take pot roast up a notch. Sazón is popular in Latin American cuisine and features achiote, a bright red-orange spice from the Bixa Orellana tree with a mild, peppery flavor. Aldi's blend accentuates the seasoning's earthiness by pairing it with earthy smoked paprika, cumin, and coriander, plus a bit of sugar to balance its subtle bitterness — it's practically begging for some beef.
Buy the Stonemill Sazón Seasoning for $1.89.
Stonemill Chicago-Style Steak Seasoning
You can easily use steak seasoning on a pot roast. After all, you're probably using chuck to make the roast, anyway. A classic steak seasoning is a great flavor enhancer because it usually includes ingredients like salt, pepper, and garlic — and this one also adds a spicy kick thanks to some mustard and dill seed. You can treat it as a rub for the pot roast, pressing it into all sides of the meat before browning, and the result will be a savory, balanced flavor that stands up to the rich beef.
Purchase the Stonemill Chicago-Style Steak Seasoning for $2.99.
Stonemill Chili & Lime Seasoning
You might not think to add chiles and citrus to pot roast, but this seasoning works especially well when you want to shred that tender meat and use it in quesadillas, tacos, or even just serve it over seasoned rice. Pot roast doesn't have to be served with traditional potatoes and carrots; get creative and use that meat in all kinds of ways — it can even be a taco-inspired soup, where coating the meat in this spice blend does much of the flavor work before you add broth.
Grab the Stonemill Chili & Lime Seasoning for $1.89.
Stonemill Seaside Seafood Seasoning
Why should seafood seasoning only be for fish? This Stonemill spice blend has an Old Bay vibe, and it adds plenty of zest to your pot roast. With notes of celery, bay leaves, white pepper, ginger, and cloves, this seafood seasoning is more robust than some other seasonings on this list. So, sprinkle it judiciously over the pot roast before cooking to infuse just the right amount of flavor.
Find the Stonemill Seaside Seafood Seasoning for $1.89.
Goya Adobo Seasoning
Adobo seasoning is a spice blend of salt, garlic, oregano, black pepper, and turmeric, and these flavors work together to create an allium-forward seasoning with hints of earthy herbaceousness. It's great in a pot roast when you want the seasonings to be subtle but still impactful. Garlic is the main event here, so you can rub adobo on the pot roast generously before cooking.
Purchase Goya Adobo Seasoning for $2.49.
Stonemill Cajun Seasoning
Cajun seasoning goes on just about anything, as long as you're okay with the robust, warm spice it adds to a dish. It's common on seafood and chicken, but you might be surprised by how well it contrasts with a rich, fatty pot roast. Featuring paprika, black pepper, and oregano, Cajun seasoning can be strong, so it's best to sprinkle some lightly on the meat before cooking rather than use it as a rub. You can even add a little at the end once the meat is shredded.
Stonemill Cajun seasoning is available for $1.89.
Stonemill Sweet & Savory Dry Rub
For a sweet-meets-salty blend, reach for this seasoning blend. Pot roast is rich and dense, so a little sweetness — in this case from light brown demerara sugar — balances the savoriness and livens it up. There's also a bit of chile pepper heat. This is technically a dry rub, so don't be afraid to use it as such. While it doesn't have too many reviews, one Redditor said they were "pleased with the results" when using it on meat.
Buy the Stonemill Sweet & Savory Seasoning for $2.99.
Stonemill Chili Seasoning packet
For a little warmth and a hint of cumin and chile pepper spice, use the Stonemill chili seasoning. While pot roast isn't traditionally used to make chili, you can still create chili bowls with similar ingredients: beans, tomatoes, and peppers over a bed of rice, topped with some rich, tender pot roast rubbed with the chili seasoning. For maximum flavor, be generous and coat every inch of the roast before cooking it.
Find the Stonemill Chili Seasoning for $0.79.
Stonemill Brown Gravy Mix packet
While most of these Aldi seasonings are meant to season the roast itself, this gravy seasoning complements the meat. For best results, mix the packet contents with the juices released from the roast as it cooks instead of water. The savory liquid will thicken, and you can spoon a bit of the resulting sauce over the roast just before serving. It's an easy way to add a ton of flavor if you just want to stick with the basics like salt and pepper during the actual cooking process.
Purchase packets of Stonemill Brown Gravy for $0.55.