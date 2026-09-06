11 Best Aldi Seasonings To Level Up Your Pot Roast For Under $3

Pot roast is the ultimate comfort meal. It's rich, hearty, and cozy, and massively tender and flavorful when done right. The dish is commonly cooked in a Dutch oven or slow cooker because the meat needs plenty of time and liquid to tenderize, but those two elements aren't the only things that can build amazing depth. There are plenty of tips for cooking the best pot roast, but don't be afraid to add seasonings and spice blends into the mix, either. They'll infuse into the meat as it cooks, yielding an incredible meal. And to make sure you don't overspend, grab any of these Aldi seasonings — they all cost around $3 or less.

Aldi is known as the cheapest grocery store in the United States, and while many grocery stores stock costly seasoning blends, the German-based retailer has a bunch of options — namely, its Stonemill brand — that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking to add a hint of heat with chili seasoning or impart a bit of sweetness into your meat with a sweet and savory blend, here are the best Aldi seasoning options to build the most flavorful pot roast.