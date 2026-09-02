This Aldi Product Has Me Rethinking Everything I Thought I Knew About Instant Rice

Instant rice was very much not a thing in the house that I grew up in. My mom always made it in her top-of-the-line rice cooker, and after trying some pretty awful instant rice brands over the years, I had only further lost hope of finding one that offered convenience, low cost, and ease of preparation. Out of necessity (read: I needed something to eat that wasn't frozen), I reached for a pack of Aldi's Earthly Grains Coconut Jasmine Ready to Serve Rice. And honestly? I'm glad that I did.

This rice, priced at $1.45 per packet, is a great buy. Although the "coconut" on the label suggests that it leans sweet or artificial-tasting, it is far from it. I actually appreciate that it toes the line between being sweet and savory, meaning it could be used for homemade mango sticky rice (if Trader Joe's new frozen version of it doesn't appeal to you, that is) or a side dish for a one-pot vegetable curry. The coconut is never overpowering, nor does it become muddled by the oil or naturally fragrant undertones of the jasmine rice. I also appreciate that the rice kernels don't stick together and come out of the bag in a lump (which is all-too-common among instant rice brands, including some of the other packets sold at Aldi), making it easy to serve. Coupled with a 90-second cook time and a flavor that tastes the same on the second day, there is simply no reason not to buy this product.