This Aldi Product Has Me Rethinking Everything I Thought I Knew About Instant Rice
Instant rice was very much not a thing in the house that I grew up in. My mom always made it in her top-of-the-line rice cooker, and after trying some pretty awful instant rice brands over the years, I had only further lost hope of finding one that offered convenience, low cost, and ease of preparation. Out of necessity (read: I needed something to eat that wasn't frozen), I reached for a pack of Aldi's Earthly Grains Coconut Jasmine Ready to Serve Rice. And honestly? I'm glad that I did.
This rice, priced at $1.45 per packet, is a great buy. Although the "coconut" on the label suggests that it leans sweet or artificial-tasting, it is far from it. I actually appreciate that it toes the line between being sweet and savory, meaning it could be used for homemade mango sticky rice (if Trader Joe's new frozen version of it doesn't appeal to you, that is) or a side dish for a one-pot vegetable curry. The coconut is never overpowering, nor does it become muddled by the oil or naturally fragrant undertones of the jasmine rice. I also appreciate that the rice kernels don't stick together and come out of the bag in a lump (which is all-too-common among instant rice brands, including some of the other packets sold at Aldi), making it easy to serve. Coupled with a 90-second cook time and a flavor that tastes the same on the second day, there is simply no reason not to buy this product.
What other customers have to say about this affordable, microwavable find
I knew that once I tried this rice, I had to see if other people felt the same way about it. And after taking to social media, I can confirm that this is most certainly true. One Facebook user shared a photo on one of the Aisle of Shame threads and received many positive comments. "I have bought at least 40 bags of this rice since I've discovered it and ... I think it's the best rice ever," said the original poster. A commenter jokingly wrote back, "That's why they didn't have any on the shelf today cause you [bought] it all."
However, not everyone is a fan of Aldi's rice packets, with some folks likening the smell of the cooked coconut jasmine rice to cat urine. Some folks suspect this aroma stems from the plastic bag it's cooked in, while others say it's a problem with this rice itself. "I bought a couple of these when they first showed up at our Aldi. They all seemed weird. I haven't bought any more since," one Reddit user said about Aldi's rice packets. I have not had this issue with the coconut jasmine rice, nor with the other flavors, and if anything, the coconut aroma and taste does hide any plasticky flavors stemming from it. Of course, you could follow one Redditor's suggestion to empty it out into a bowl and cover it with parchment paper before microwaving if you are concerned.