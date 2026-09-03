6 Frozen Vegetables From Costco To Always Buy For Your Freezer And 8 To Avoid
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Costco's frozen section is overflowing with bulk goods at fantastic prices. While it can be challenging to decide which items to give your limited freezer space to, vegetables are always a good pick. You can use them in nearly every meal, and, of course, they are nutritious, so keeping them on hand at all times is a smart move. However, considering you have to buy veggies in bulk from Costco, knowing which ones are worth your money and which ones are not will serve you well.
Obviously, you'd much rather fill your freezer with the best Costco has to offer than wind up with giant bags of frozen veggies you dislike. Lucky you, I already know which live up to expectations and which simply do not. Unfortunately, I had to learn the hard way, from personal experience, and in some cases buyer's remorse, but not you. I've got the details you need, like which frozen veggies lack in texture, which ones boast supreme versatility, and more. I'll steer you in the right direction so you can confidently purchase frozen vegetables from Costco without having to go through all the trial and error I did.
Always buy: PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura
Let's start off on a good note with PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura. Compared to every other frozen bag of veggies on Costco shelves, it's by far my favorite. Not only does it contain a somewhat unique blend of vegetables (at least for frozen options) — yellow squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, and broccoli — but they are also fire-roasted. When done right — and these babies are — the charred flavor alone is enough to make me a big fan.
PuraVida didn't stop there, either. The blend is also pre-seasoned with Himalayan pink salt (one of the best types to stock your pantry with), black pepper, and aromatic spices, and tossed in avocado oil. Translation: you can simply put them in a pan, heat them up, and they are good to go as a stand-alone side dish or an addition to countless meals. I like to serve the mix with pasta or use it as a base for veggie tacos, but the sky's the limit.
As for texture, PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura nails that, as well. Even the squash and zucchini cook up nicely, something I was skeptical of at first. I mean, soggy squash? No thanks. Fortunately, that has never been an issue for me. Additionally, unlike some of the other upcoming options, the broccoli florets are sized so that every veggie is ready at the same time. Nice. With all of these pros, how could they not be my favorite?
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets
Here's the thing: There is not anything particularly wrong with Kirkland Signature's Organic Broccoli Florets. As far as frozen broccoli is concerned, it is decent quality — or, at least, most of the time it is. Regrettably, I have found that it lacks consistency. Some bags I've purchased have been great, some were just okay, and others were a letdown in terms of texture, quality, and taste.
All that being said, Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets aren't going to wow anyone. Fresh broccoli is much better, and it is always the way to go. The texture blows anything frozen out of the water, and it isn't super pricey, either. Plus, there are three other Costco frozen vegetable bags with broccoli included that made the "always buy" category. If you like frozen broccoli better than me, you'll get your fix with them. And, yeah, I know the microwaveable bag that they come in can be a perk as well, but you can still do way better in the frozen veggie section at Costco. Moving on.
Always buy: Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend
Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend is another top pick of mine when purchasing frozen produce at Costco. It features a delicious and, of course, versatile blend of veggies, including broccoli, sugar snap peas, green beans, orange and yellow carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, and onions. This mix makes creating a stir-fry meal 10 times easier — obviously, it says it right there in the name. With just some seasonings and a touch of oil, you'll have a ready-made meal in minutes. Adding some protein to the pan is also easy, and serving it alongside rice or noodles is a no-brainer. My favorite rendition includes smoky tempeh with udon noodles and lots of chili crisp, but it's fantastic as-is. Feel free to enhance it with other ingredients, or not.
I've prepared Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend in a wok, frying pan (both stainless steel and cast iron), and on a baking tray in the oven. All of the methods led to fantastic results. I'm talking crunchy snap peas and carrots, chewy mushrooms, and not a semblance of mushy veggies in sight. As a result, I can't recommend this mix of veggies enough. If you already love making Asian food at home, even better, but if not, you may want to reconsider. It'll make light work of many mealtimes.
Avoid: PuraVida Fire-Roasted Root Vegetables
I know I just touted the pros of PuraVida's Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura, but I cannot extend the same enthusiasm to the brand's Fire-Roasted Root Vegetables. Sadly, it is another product to avoid. It may have some fire-roasted flavor, which I love, but the texture missed the mark for me.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, PuraVida Fire-Roasted Root Vegetables feature a blend of sweet potato, parsnip, carrots, and red onions with salt, pepper, and olive oil already added. At face value, this sounds great. However, none of the root vegetables soften the way I want. Actually, they remained quite hard on my attempts to cook them. Just so you know, I tried preparing them several ways (in the air fryer, on the stove, and in the oven), so it wasn't for a lack of trying.
In addition, the Fire-Roasted Root Vegetables are far from a versatile pick compared to the other "always buy" options that made their way onto this list. It isn't like you can toss parsnips and sweet potatoes into everything, after all. My recommendation is to save your valuable freezer space for another bag of frozen veggies. They will get way more play in your cooking, and the texture will be better, as well.
Always buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables
Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables are one bag of frozen veggies that you will always find in my freezer. Consisting of orange carrots, sweet corn, green beans, and peas, they are kind of like the workhorse of the bunch. I use them to create quite a few of my favorite low-effort meals, like soups, stews, pot pies, and anything that calls for a simple side of veggies.
The variety is also nice in this blend, and thanks to the mix containing less polarizing veggies — sorry, Brussels sprouts, I love you, but you are hit-or-miss for most people — you'll be hard-pressed to find someone who can't enjoy Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables. Even picky kids will likely eat them without resistance. Lastly, thanks to all of the pieces being equally sized (something that can't be said for some of the "avoid" options), they all require the same amount of time to cook. You won't have to worry about a few of the veggies becoming mushy while you wait for larger chunks to catch up, and that's always a win in my book. After all, it's not like you can remove the peas while the other veggies continue heating.
Avoid: Tattooed Chef Sheet Pan Vegetables
It pains me to say this because I typically like Tattooed Chef products quite a bit, but the brand's Sheet Pan Vegetables are okay at best. The blend of veggies, which includes Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, broccoli, red onion, and zucchini, is right up my alley, as well. The light seasoning is also nice. Unfortunately, though, I can't seem to cook them in a way that's appetizing. And, yes, I followed the instructions on the bag to a T.
My main issue with Tattooed Chef Sheet Pan Vegetables is that they don't perform well when you actually cook them on a sheet pan, as the name suggests is the ideal way to get the job done. Instead, the broccoli florets are too large, and the rest of the veggies become mushy while you wait for them to reach the ideal texture. Sure, you could always chop the broccoli once it starts to soften, but why bother buying frozen if the prep work isn't taken out of the equation? The Brussels sprouts remain hard, as well.
There are plenty of common mistakes people make with roasted vegetables, like skimping on seasonings or putting them into a cold oven, and thinking Tattooed Chef Sheet Pan Vegetables are the shortcut you've been looking for is another one to add to the list. Bummer, but it is true.
Always buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetables
Another classic mix of frozen veggies from Costco that you'd be wise to keep on hand is Kirkland Signature's Organic Normandy Vegetables. Once again, it features an incredibly versatile mix of ingredients — broccoli, cauliflower, and orange and yellow carrots — so it will bolster a never-ending list of meals. Since frozen vegetables are all about ease, they more than fit the bill.
Fortunately, I've never had any issues cooking the Normandy Vegetables, either. I've prepared them many ways (air fryer, sheet pan, and frying pan) and I am always pleased with the results. The cauliflower and broccoli are equally sized, and the carrots don't get mushy before they are properly cooked. In addition, they are plain and simple, making them easy to spruce up with any seasonings you like. You can take them down an Italian path with spices like basil and garlic, infuse them with flavors from India, such as curry and coriander, head into Mexican territory with cumin and cayenne pepper, or anything else you can dream up. Yes, please! Whichever route you take, though, don't forget the salt. It has the ability to take these veggies from bland to flavorful in seconds flat.
Avoid: Imperial Garden Organic Edamamae
Oh, edamame. It's one of my favorite veggies, and I often buy it frozen. Not the Imperial Garden Organic Edamame from Costco, though. I made that mistake before, and you won't catch me doing it again. The product comes with several 8-ounce steam-able bags totaling up to 6 pounds, so you get lots of edamame, which is a good thing. However, they are still in their pods. While eating them from the pods can be fun as an appetizer, they add a ton of work to your meal prep if you want to actually put the vegetable in a dish. I know I certainly don't want to shell 6 pounds of edamame for use in my cooking. Buying them frozen is supposed to increase ease, not create more work.
To top it all off, shelled edamame is far from a versatile veggie. They are a shoo-in for Asian cuisine, and they taste good in lots of other regional dishes as well, but when you compare them to the other stellar frozen veggie options at Costco, they fall way behind in terms of versatility and ease. As a result, I recommend steering clear of them.
Always buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Yellow Sweet Corn
Next up in the "always buy from Costco" category is none other than Kirkland Signature's Organic Yellow Sweet Corn. It may be somewhat basic, only one vegetable and all, but corn is a favorite vegetable for many people, and there's no shortage of things you can do with it. From tacos to stir-fries to dips to side dishes and beyond, Costco's frozen corn is ready to help you bulk up almost any meal you come up with. It sure is more convenient than cooking and removing the kernels yourself, too.
I won't tell you that Kirkland Signature Organic Yellow Sweet Corn is better than munching on a freshly harvested cob — it is not — but it does boast a wonderfully sweet, high-quality taste. Compared to other frozen corn options I've sampled, of which there are many, it is much sweeter and crisper after cooking. The flavor still tastes pretty fresh as well, and that's before you even compare frozen to canned corn. So, if corn is a staple in your home, like it is for so many of us, tossing a bag of Costco's into your cart the next time you visit the store will serve you well. I should know, because there is absolutely a bag of it in my freezer right now. It is far from the first, and it certainly won't be the last, either.
Avoid: PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Mélange
PuraVida is back on this list again, and this time it's for another product I can't recommend: The Fire Roasted Vegetable Mélange. The mix, consisting of Brussels sprouts, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, and red onions tossed in extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan pink salt, and black pepper, is okay. The light seasoning isn't bad, and the fire-roasted taste is good. Still, that's far from a ringing endorsement.
In addition, a couple of the veggies in the Fire Roasted Vegetable Mélange didn't live up to my expectations. As you may be able to guess, the Brussels sprouts didn't cook through at an even pace, resulting in them being especially hard — yup, just like with the brand's Fire-Roasted Root Vegetables. The mushrooms were kind of rubbery, as well. No, thanks. Considering this, and how many other better options there are, the Fire-Roasted Vegetable Mélange just kind of gets lost among the crowd. They are far from awful, but it's not like you are at a loss for better picks at Costco, so I say avoid them.
Always buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Green Peas
The final frozen vegetable I recommend buying from Costco is Kirkland Signature's Organic Green Peas. It may be a simple option with only one veggie, but just like the brand's frozen corn and mixed veggie blends, it is a veritable workhorse in the kitchen. There's no end in sight to the meals you can enhance with it, too. My favorite ways include using them in creamy pasta dishes, stir-fried Asian noodles, and pasta salads. That doesn't even begin to scratch the surface, though. Plus, peas boost your fiber and protein intake. Score.
Kirkland Signature Organic Green Peas, in particular, have a bright, fresh taste that sure beats the heck out of canned peas. The texture is also consistently good. Soft and smooth without becoming dry and overly wrinkled — just how I like them. I don't know about you, but fresh peas are not the easiest to track down in my neighborhood, either. Try as I might to find them, it's only rarely that I get my hands on some. So, frozen is my go-to choice, and I've tried many brands in the past. Thankfully, the inexpensive ones from Costco are some of the best around. So yeah, add them to your shopping list, and you'll be glad you did.
Avoid: PuraVida Fire Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Uncured Bacon
Last and quite possibly least on our list of frozen vegetables to avoid buying from Costco is PuraVida's Fire Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon. Admittedly, adding bacon to Brussels sprouts is one of the ways to boost their flavor, but this product isn't proof of that. In fact, why even bother with adding bacon to the frozen mix? Everyone knows it's much crispier and tastier if you simply use some that you cooked yourself. It's not like it's labor-intensive. Plus, the consistency is all wrong with frozen bacon. It's greasy and adds flavor, but it is a textural letdown.
Full disclosure: I am a vegetarian, so I haven't willingly tried this product before. I did, however, accidentally take a bite of it at one of my friend's houses. I wasn't pleased, to say the least. Regardless, the Brussels sprouts were hard, and the bacon flavor was far from quality. My friend also said they would not be buying the product again for the same reasons. So, you may not be able to take my word alone for this particular frozen bag of veggies, but several of my friends concur; take that for what it's worth. Lastly, there's no doubt that Brussels sprouts with bacon are not nearly as versatile as the top-tier picks we've discussed along the way. Do yourself a favor and leave PuraVida's Brussels at Costco, where they belong. Sorry, not sorry.
Methodology
As a Costco member for many years, I've had lots of time to try products from all over the store, and that includes all of the frozen veggies found above. While many of the products I sampled along the way lived up to expectations surrounding quality, flavor, texture, and ease of cooking, there were quite a few that simply did not.
The ones that landed in the former category received "always buy" recommendations from me. The ones that fell into the latter category were dubbed "avoid" products. In addition to my personal insights leading the way, I also checked online reviews and Reddit to ensure I wasn't way off base with anything. So, if you want to stick to the best Costco has to offer in the frozen veggie department, just follow my lead.