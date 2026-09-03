6 Frozen Vegetables From Costco To Always Buy For Your Freezer And 8 To Avoid

Let's start off on a good note with PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura. Compared to every other frozen bag of veggies on Costco shelves, it's by far my favorite. Not only does it contain a somewhat unique blend of vegetables (at least for frozen options) — yellow squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, and broccoli — but they are also fire-roasted. When done right — and these babies are — the charred flavor alone is enough to make me a big fan.

PuraVida didn't stop there, either. The blend is also pre-seasoned with Himalayan pink salt (one of the best types to stock your pantry with), black pepper, and aromatic spices, and tossed in avocado oil. Translation: you can simply put them in a pan, heat them up, and they are good to go as a stand-alone side dish or an addition to countless meals. I like to serve the mix with pasta or use it as a base for veggie tacos, but the sky's the limit.

As for texture, PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura nails that, as well. Even the squash and zucchini cook up nicely, something I was skeptical of at first. I mean, soggy squash? No thanks. Fortunately, that has never been an issue for me. Additionally, unlike some of the other upcoming options, the broccoli florets are sized so that every veggie is ready at the same time. Nice. With all of these pros, how could they not be my favorite?