When You're At Aldi, Make Sure You Always Grab This Crave-Worthy Snack
Aldi almost always has budget-friendly and delicious snacks, and even some dupes for other brands' treats. It's easy to find your favorites at Aldi, even if you run into some not-so-favorites along the way, and satisfied shoppers online are always ready to share their thoughts about the German discount grocery's must-buys. So, what do you think the crave-worthy snack at Aldi is that we're talking about?
It's the Aldi PB&J Bites, which just so happened to be featured in Aldi's July 2026 lineup. These little treats have a grape-flavored filling with a peanut butter rice snack outside, perfect for anyone who loves peanut butter and jelly and a bit of crunch. They're also gluten-free, if that's a need for your household. Aldi shoppers generally finds these snacks compulsively delicious no matter their age. As one commenter says on Reddit, "My toddler is obsessed."
One package comes with six little one-serving bags that are perfect for sharing on road trips, stashing in your purse, or adding to your little one's lunchbox. Each bag has about 16 PB&J bites in it, making it ideal for a small snack any time. Unfortunately, these snacks' popularity comes with a downside: As of this writing, they appear to be out of stock in most stores. However, check your local store in person or for pickup or delivery to see if they might be in stock where you are. If they are, be sure to snag them while you can — they're going fast. In the meantime, there are other peanut butter snacks to add to your cart at Aldi as well.
More peanut butter snacks to get at Aldi
When you drop in to pick up your PB&J Bites, you might consider peanut butter snacks from some of Aldi's other in-house private-label brands. If you like the idea of the crispiness of the PB&J bites, try the Baker's Treat Peanut Butter Wafers, a dupe for Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars. Each bar contains layers of peanut butter and wafer cookies that's all dipped in chocolate. When we reviewed Aldi snack cakes compared to their originals, these were nearly identical.
For something more chewy to contrast with your PB&J Bites, try the Millville Chewy Dipped Peanut Butter Granola Bars, filled with peanuts and peanut butter with a chocolate coating. Like the PB&J Bites, these are perfect for a quick snack on the go, though they aren't as shareable, being in bar form.
You can also try some peanut butter cookies from Aldi, like these Benton's Soft Baked Peanut Butter Cookies. Each package comes with 10 soft, slightly chewy cookies that are perfect for that peanut butter craving. Top with a slather of your favorite preserves and you have a delicious peanut butter and jelly treat. Unfortunately, you'd have to plop a few in a zipped plastic bag before adding to your lunch bag since they do not come in small, individual packages. Overall, Aldi gets new treats rolling in each month, so make sure you check out what's new in Aldi for September 2026 when you go in to grab your bag of PB&J Bites or other peanut butter treats.