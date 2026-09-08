When You're At Aldi, Make Sure You Always Grab This Crave-Worthy Snack

Aldi almost always has budget-friendly and delicious snacks, and even some dupes for other brands' treats. It's easy to find your favorites at Aldi, even if you run into some not-so-favorites along the way, and satisfied shoppers online are always ready to share their thoughts about the German discount grocery's must-buys. So, what do you think the crave-worthy snack at Aldi is that we're talking about?

It's the Aldi PB&J Bites, which just so happened to be featured in Aldi's July 2026 lineup. These little treats have a grape-flavored filling with a peanut butter rice snack outside, perfect for anyone who loves peanut butter and jelly and a bit of crunch. They're also gluten-free, if that's a need for your household. Aldi shoppers generally finds these snacks compulsively delicious no matter their age. As one commenter says on Reddit, "My toddler is obsessed."

One package comes with six little one-serving bags that are perfect for sharing on road trips, stashing in your purse, or adding to your little one's lunchbox. Each bag has about 16 PB&J bites in it, making it ideal for a small snack any time. Unfortunately, these snacks' popularity comes with a downside: As of this writing, they appear to be out of stock in most stores. However, check your local store in person or for pickup or delivery to see if they might be in stock where you are. If they are, be sure to snag them while you can — they're going fast. In the meantime, there are other peanut butter snacks to add to your cart at Aldi as well.