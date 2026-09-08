What Costco's CEO Had To Say When He Reviewed The Food Court Hot Dog

Anyone who shops regularly likely knows about Costco's food court, even if they're not a member of the warehouse chain. The chicken bake and pizza slices are among the most popular items to order, but the most famous may very well be the $1.50 hot dog combo. Costco sold more than 245 million of them in 2025 alone.

Not surprisingly, Costco's CEO, Ron Vachris, is a big fan of the combo. That much was clear when he tried the dog in a video posted to the company's Instagram. He's apparently a man of simplicity, ordering a plain dog with no mustard, ketchup, onions — nothing. "$1.50 for this hot dog?" he laughs, before delivering his verdict: "Amazing." The off-camera interviewer asks whether the combo price will ever go up. Vachris answers, "The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around." He closes the short video by praising the hot dog's quality and value. "That's $1.50 well spent," Vachris concludes.

Customers were likely excited to hear the Costco CEO confirm that the combo price isn't going anywhere as long as he's there. Membership fees have gone up in recent years, and Costco has raised the price of its chicken bake by a dollar since 2022. Considering all of that, plus higher food prices across the board over the last few years, it wouldn't be that outrageous if Costco raised the hot dog price, if only slightly. After all, adjusting for inflation, this combo should cost closer to $4.50 today. But, for now — as long as Vachris is in charge — it appears to be staying as is.