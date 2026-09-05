This Frozen Aldi Sandwich Packs The Protein But Not The Flavor
If there was one Aldi item that I could live off of, it would be the Aldi Crustless Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich. In fact, this Aldi dupe may be better than name-brand Uncrustables (although it doesn't come in as many flavors). My local Aldi had stocked these under $5 freezer finds for as long as I can remember, and I obviously didn't appreciate them enough while they were there, as I was shocked to see that they had disappeared from Aldi's shelves one August night. I don't know whether this was a temporary stocking issue or a permanent pull, but it would mean that my shopping cart would go frozen sandwich-less for at least a week.
I was distraught, until I saw a nearby box of Aldi-branded Protein Peanut Butter and Raspberry Sandwiches. It replaced the grape jelly with a raspberry spread and increased the protein content to 15 grams per sandwich (a 7-gram difference) and the calories from 230 calories to 320 calories per sandwich. I figured the-more-protein-the-merrier here, though that unbridled optimism was short-lived.
These sandwiches had more bread than the frozen Uncrustables dupes I was used to and more peanut butter. However, that apparently meant slashing the amount of fruit spread in this sandwich. I couldn't taste any jelly, and only found a few measly pockets of it toward the center of the sandwich. Coupled with a bread that contained flecks of grains, rather than cheap, plain white bread (the only type that should be in a frozen PB&J, if you ask me), I can say I was wholly disappointed by this sandwich — and I don't recommend other frozen sandwich enthusiasts buy it.
How to make your own higher-protein frozen PB&Js
I'm personally all for Aldi increasing the number of higher-protein options in its store (especially in the freezer aisle), though not at the cost of customer satisfaction. Besides the fact that the sandwiches were really sub-par, I was really disappointed by their price ($5.85 for four individually wrapped sandwiches). At this point, you might be better off making your own homemade Uncrustables using just a couple of ingredients and a cup.
Not only does Aldi sell all of the essentials for making them (you can even turn store-bought nuts into smooth, homemade peanut butter), but you can also find ways to add extra protein to it using the products it sells. Instead of using white bread for your sandwiches, for example, look for higher-protein breads in its bakery section. The L'Oven Fresh Protein Bread, for example, can be easily squished into a sandwich, and it packs 12 grams of protein per two-slice serving.
Aldi has numerous peanut butter options, but for a more nutrient-dense alternative, you can try ordering a powdered protein peanut butter such as PBfit for your homemade crustless peanut butter sandwiches. Just make sure you pack on the jam — since it's clear that Aldi is a bit skimpy in this department. Even though it may take a bit more work to make them yourself, you'll get a better bang for your buck, and perhaps even more protein than you would from the Aldi-branded Protein Peanut Butter and Raspberry Sandwiches.