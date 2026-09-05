This Frozen Aldi Sandwich Packs The Protein But Not The Flavor

If there was one Aldi item that I could live off of, it would be the Aldi Crustless Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich. In fact, this Aldi dupe may be better than name-brand Uncrustables (although it doesn't come in as many flavors). My local Aldi had stocked these under $5 freezer finds for as long as I can remember, and I obviously didn't appreciate them enough while they were there, as I was shocked to see that they had disappeared from Aldi's shelves one August night. I don't know whether this was a temporary stocking issue or a permanent pull, but it would mean that my shopping cart would go frozen sandwich-less for at least a week.

I was distraught, until I saw a nearby box of Aldi-branded Protein Peanut Butter and Raspberry Sandwiches. It replaced the grape jelly with a raspberry spread and increased the protein content to 15 grams per sandwich (a 7-gram difference) and the calories from 230 calories to 320 calories per sandwich. I figured the-more-protein-the-merrier here, though that unbridled optimism was short-lived.

These sandwiches had more bread than the frozen Uncrustables dupes I was used to and more peanut butter. However, that apparently meant slashing the amount of fruit spread in this sandwich. I couldn't taste any jelly, and only found a few measly pockets of it toward the center of the sandwich. Coupled with a bread that contained flecks of grains, rather than cheap, plain white bread (the only type that should be in a frozen PB&J, if you ask me), I can say I was wholly disappointed by this sandwich — and I don't recommend other frozen sandwich enthusiasts buy it.