Review: Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes Are Small But Seriously Satisfying

When I think of cheesecake, my mind immediately pictures the New York-style classic — a pale, firm, and creamy filling with a graham cracker crust, and maybe some cherries on top. I was intrigued when I saw Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes, which appeared to be the opposite of what I typically envision. The custard-like, crustless mini cheesecakes don't come with any toppings. One box, found in the freezer section, contains two mini cheesecakes.

Basque cheesecake is one of the many varieties of the dessert. It was created by Chef Santiago Rivera in the Basque Country of Spain, and unlike traditional cheesecake, it's not a slow bake. Instead, Basque cheesecake takes around one hour in the oven at a higher temperature, then cools for several hours. Its nearly gooey center and slightly burnt top make it a true standout. I wondered if a frozen cheesecake could still deliver a jiggly center and caramelized flavor, so I headed over to my local Trader Joe's to find out.