Review: Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes Are Small But Seriously Satisfying
When I think of cheesecake, my mind immediately pictures the New York-style classic — a pale, firm, and creamy filling with a graham cracker crust, and maybe some cherries on top. I was intrigued when I saw Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes, which appeared to be the opposite of what I typically envision. The custard-like, crustless mini cheesecakes don't come with any toppings. One box, found in the freezer section, contains two mini cheesecakes.
Basque cheesecake is one of the many varieties of the dessert. It was created by Chef Santiago Rivera in the Basque Country of Spain, and unlike traditional cheesecake, it's not a slow bake. Instead, Basque cheesecake takes around one hour in the oven at a higher temperature, then cools for several hours. Its nearly gooey center and slightly burnt top make it a true standout. I wondered if a frozen cheesecake could still deliver a jiggly center and caramelized flavor, so I headed over to my local Trader Joe's to find out.
Methodology
I enjoyed the Basque cheesecake in a couple of ways to get a full experience. There's no real preparation involved, so I just pulled the cheesecake from the freezer and let it thaw. The box says the best way to thaw is to cover the cheesecake in the refrigerator for four hours. I had one bite after it had been at room temperature for just 10 minutes — I was just too excited to try it. Then, I waited a few hours to sample the rest. This time, I topped the cheesecake with raspberries and strawberries that I happened to have on hand.
Next time I go to Trader Joe's, I think I'll pick up some lemon curd, which is a great topping for cheesecake. I'll also treat myself and have a glass of wine with dessert, like a Riesling, which pairs well with cheesecake.
Pricing, availability, and nutritional information
The Basque Style Cheesecakes hit stores the first week of September and is one Trader Joe's limited-edition items. Fortunately, I was lucky enough to snag a couple of boxes.
Two round cheesecakes, a couple of inches in diameter, cost $4.99. The crustless cheesecakes are labeled gluten-free. However, they do contain milk and egg and may contain soy, almond, and pistachio. Each cheesecake contains 290 calories, 15 grams of saturated fat, and 13 grams of sugar.
What do Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes taste like?
My first impression was a pretty quick one since I didn't wait for it to thaw. Since my first bite was basically still frozen, I was cautious about judging it, but I was very pleasantly surprised. I enjoyed the cream cheese flavor and texture immediately, and I didn't miss the crust at all. I thought I might, but the caramelized top had an almost nutty flavor to it and gave the sweetness enough contrast. While some may consider the top a bit burnt, I actually really liked it. It had just enough depth that it balanced out the richness and sweetness of the filling very nicely. It's the type of cheesecake that doesn't need a crust, and I understand now why Basque cheesecake is its own style.
I savored the rest of my cheesecake after it had thawed for the full four hours. After trying it plain, I topped it with a few berries for good measure. After thawing, the biggest difference was that the center of the cheesecake jiggled more than I expected. It melted in my mouth instantly. The New York-style cheesecake I'm more familiar with is much denser. This one had a soft center, similar to custard.
Final verdict: A frozen cheesecake that gets the Basque style right
Trader Joe's Basque Style Cheesecakes exceeded my expectations in every way. I try to keep my expectations in check when trying the frozen version of something that is often freshly baked, but this dessert delivered on flavor, texture, and presentation.
If you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen making the perfect dessert, picking up one of the best store-bought cheesecakes can be a great alternative, and this one is worth buying. It's also a fun introduction to a type of cheesecake that you may not have had before. The hardest part will be saving the second one for later.