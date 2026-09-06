12 Of The Most Unique Lay's Flavors We Could Find, Ranked

It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy snacking on potato chips now and again. Salt and vinegar, barbecue, ranch, sour cream and onion — these are all flavors you've probably already tried (maybe you've even seen them in our ranking of Kettle potato chip flavors). But what about the more unique offerings out there?

The snack brand Lay's has amassed a large customer base all over the globe. In America, you're probably used to seeing Lay's Classic potato chips the most, possibly followed by fun flavors like Dill Pickle or Cheddar & Sour Cream. But have you ever eaten, say, a Lay's Cucumber potato chip? What about its Grilled Squid flavor? These unique flavors that aren't very common in the U.S. might just be hiding some of Lay's very best creations — and I set out to try as many of Lay's chips as I could. I tasted each chip fresh from the bag twice, using a random order each time.

I judged each Lay's chip on what its flavor tasted like, with less emphasis on how much flavor each had, as Lay's adjusts its seasoning levels for different countries. If I felt that a flavor was particularly weak, I noted that in the individual slide, but didn't let it factor heavily into the overall ranking. To learn more about how I rated these chips, check out my methodology at the end of this article. With that out of the way, let's get into the ranking.