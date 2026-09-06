12 Of The Most Unique Lay's Flavors We Could Find, Ranked
It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy snacking on potato chips now and again. Salt and vinegar, barbecue, ranch, sour cream and onion — these are all flavors you've probably already tried (maybe you've even seen them in our ranking of Kettle potato chip flavors). But what about the more unique offerings out there?
The snack brand Lay's has amassed a large customer base all over the globe. In America, you're probably used to seeing Lay's Classic potato chips the most, possibly followed by fun flavors like Dill Pickle or Cheddar & Sour Cream. But have you ever eaten, say, a Lay's Cucumber potato chip? What about its Grilled Squid flavor? These unique flavors that aren't very common in the U.S. might just be hiding some of Lay's very best creations — and I set out to try as many of Lay's chips as I could. I tasted each chip fresh from the bag twice, using a random order each time.
I judged each Lay's chip on what its flavor tasted like, with less emphasis on how much flavor each had, as Lay's adjusts its seasoning levels for different countries. If I felt that a flavor was particularly weak, I noted that in the individual slide, but didn't let it factor heavily into the overall ranking. To learn more about how I rated these chips, check out my methodology at the end of this article. With that out of the way, let's get into the ranking.
12. Spicy Crayfish
The Spicy Crayfish chips were ... interesting. What surprised me most throughout this ranking was how not many of the meat flavors actually tasted like meat. That's not true of the Spicy Crayfish chips — they absolutely taste like fish. For me, the fish-flavored chips weren't quite as appealing as the other flavors I ranked; on some of the chips, I thought the fishy flavor was overwhelming, while on others, it was a bit lighter. This made it difficult for me to imagine eating more than just a few chips at a time — but hey, to each their own.
I was also disappointed to find that the "spicy" part of the Spicy Crayfish chip was lacking. If you're hoping for a bag of chips that tastes like an ultra-seasoned Cajun-style crayfish, well, the Spicy Crayfish is definitely not that. I would describe it as 'savory crayfish,' maybe with a few notes of spice, but not enough to warrant the Spicy Crayfish title.
I don't think that any of these unique Lay's flavors were actually bad. If you like gentle flavors that are slightly sweet, softly seasoned, and don't mind a bit of a fishy taste, then you should go out and grab a bag of Lay's Spicy Crayfish chips. But when it came to delivering on the spice and the overall flavor of the chip, I preferred the other options on this list.
11. Fish & Chips
The Lay's Fish & Chips flavor is modeled after Britain's defining street food, fish and chips, but it was originally made for China in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Honestly, I wasn't quite sure what to think about these chips. They definitely do not taste like fish — they're much more centered around the taste of tartar sauce, contrary to what the image on the bag might indicate.
I got quite a strong dill flavor from the chips, which seemed isolated from the tartar taste. These chips had a creamier flavor than the other ones — the consistency of the seasoning powder was more similar to ranch chips than, say, barbecue ones. When first tasting these chips, they have a strong flavor, and the aftertaste really lingers.
The question is, where do these chips belong? They have a very mild acidity to them, but they're not quite like salt and vinegar chips. They're definitely not salty. They're almost savory — but that top note dill flavor makes them a little more briny and herby. For comparison, I think that ranch chips taste like ranch — but I don't quite think these Fish & Chips chips nail the taste of real, authentic tartar sauce. There's something about them that tastes off, and it didn't make me want to eat more. I can't say I'm upset that they're a limited-edition flavor.
10. Juicy Chicken
The question of the century: Do Lay's Juicy Chicken chips actually taste like chicken? The answer is yes, sort of. When you first bite into one of these chips, you'll only taste savory notes. But then the aftertaste does, oddly, change into the exact flavor of roast chicken. The Juicy Chicken flavor absolutely nails the 'juicy' part of its name, because it does offer that slightly sweeter, more flavorful bite that overcooked chicken lacks.
These chips reminded me of a ramen seasoning packet. They almost taste like chicken broth. There are other notes in there, maybe something a little herbal, definitely a nice savory sauce with just a hint of sweetness. But this bag of chips did not have a very strong seasoning, so there wasn't as much flavor as some might prefer.
I think the biggest issue with the Juicy Chicken flavor was that, by the time you get over the savory top notes and onto the juicy chicken flavor, it really does just taste like plain chicken. I wanted the savoriness and the saltiness to last a little longer. Because of this, I can't imagine eating the entire bag; at some point, I think the taste of chicken would get overwhelming.
9. Italian Red Meat
What an interesting flavor of Lay's chips! Each chip tastes almost like a simple bolognese. There's a clear taste of savory tomato sauce, and the aftertaste is ever so slightly reminiscent of ground beef. Like so many other flavors on this list, it's slightly sweet — think of a store-bought Italian pasta sauce, and you can probably already imagine exactly what these chips taste like.
For me, what makes these chips so special is that they have a very clear — and quite strong — note of basil. It tastes crisp and clean, just like fresh-picked herbs. I appreciate this flavor note, and while it does make the Italian Red Meat chips stand out, I will admit that it's hard to reconcile it with eating a bag of chips. The basil is almost too strong at some point, and not a flavor I can imagine wanting to eat a full serving of. Therefore, I don't think the Italian Red Meat flavor is quite as satisfying as some of the other flavors on this list, but it certainly holds its own.
8. Spicy Turkey Ramen
I was very excited to try the Spicy Turkey Ramen flavor of Lay's chips. It's a fun flavor, but I think there are still a few things I wasn't totally keen on. These chips deliver a pleasantly intense hit of spice, and I love how much the spice builds over the course of just one bite — at first, you can't taste it at all, but after you've swallowed the chip, the heat continues building on your tongue and throat.
However, that's also part of the problem with these chips. Their main tasting note is spice — so when that flavor doesn't appear right off the bat, the chips taste quite bland at first. It takes a minute for the spice to kick in. When you're devouring a whole bag of Spicy Ramen chips at once, that's not as big of an issue, since the spicy flavor lingers for so long — but given the fact that these chips are named after turkey ramen, I felt like there could have been more notes of savoriness or saltiness to pair with the spice. Also, they didn't really taste anything like ramen to me, so I had to dock some points for that.
7. Pole Roasted Pork
The Pole Roasted Pork chips are almost like a more complex, hearty play on barbecue sauce. They have a light flavor to them, so I didn't pick up on much of a porky taste — it's more of an undertone if anything. It's more like the sweetness of a simple pork glaze poured over a wavy potato chip. There's a hint of tomato and herbs somewhere in this seasoning, too.
Overall, I did want this bag to have a bit more flavor. I definitely prefer my chips to be thoroughly coated with seasoning, and the Pole Roasted Pork chips didn't have much on them. Again, this didn't affect my ranking of them, but it's something to know before you buy them for yourself. These chips could have used a little more salt, too, since the other flavors weren't very powerful.
6. Texas BBQ
The Texas Grilled BBQ flavor is slightly sweet with meaty undertones, though it's not overwhelming like the Juicy Chicken flavor. It has a lightly salty-sweet aftertaste that develops into a tomato-y flavor. I could definitely taste some spices while eating the Texas Grilled BBQ chips, though they're not strong. The chip doesn't taste quite as much like barbecue sauce as I was expecting — it has a similar flavor profile, but with more layers to it.
The Texas Grilled BBQ flavor is still not as salty as most regular chips — or even some barbecue chips — and, coupled with the fact that this chip doesn't have as much seasoning as other chips, the chips do start tasting like plain potato chips at some point in the eating process. For a chip that's named after Texas barbecue, I want it to pack a lot of flavor, and it doesn't quite deliver on that aspect. But these chips are also very inoffensive to the palate, making them fun to eat, and I'm sure they would taste just as good after a full serving.
5. Grilled Squid Chips
Lay's Grilled Squid Chips are another interesting flavor that I wasn't sure what to expect with. I tried them after trying the Spicy Crayfish flavor, so I was feeling a bit nervous. They're definitely not fishy, which makes sense — plain squid is generally pretty neutral-tasting.
There's not as much flavor to these chips as some of the other bags I tried. They're actually quite mild. But there definitely is a grilled, slightly smoky taste. The aftertaste is also really delicious — it becomes more intense and a bit deeper. There's a hint of spice that lingers on the palate after you finish eating each chip, which is also fun.
This is another type of chip that starts slowly and builds as you keep eating — but this time, I think there's enough initial flavor to make the flavor build worthwhile. Regardless of whether or not you enjoy actual squid, these are worth a shot. They'd definitely be enjoyable to eat a full serving of, and I'll probably go back for another bag at some point. Plus, while I'm not ranking texture here, I will add that the extra-thick wavy chips are fun to eat.
4. Scallops
I was very surprised at the flavor of Lay's Scallop chips. Real scallops are usually pretty mild, and they have a nice buttery flavor to them. These Lay's chips follow that same delicate flavor profile, with no fishiness.
The Scallop chips have a slight sweetness to them. This may sound strange, but as a kid, did you ever lick the barbecue seasoning off a chip before eating it? What you get is a chip with a much gentler flavor profile that tastes slightly sweet without any strong barbecue spices. To me, that's almost exactly what the Scallop chips taste like — in a good way, to be clear.
These chips are perfect for snacking. They're not too overpowering, but they're not overly mild, either. The flavor builds just a little bit as you eat them, and the aftertaste is very pleasant, leaving you wanting more. If you ate them without looking at the bag first, I would wager a bet that you would never, ever guess they're scallop flavored!
3. Cucumber
The Cucumber Lay's chips are highly divisive. They beg the question: Do you wish your potato chips tasted like a raw cucumber? The answer may not be as obvious as it seems.
Somehow, these chips absolutely nail the flavor of a freshly sliced cucumber. Imagine picking a juicy, perfectly ripe cucumber from your garden, biting into it, and it has the texture of a Lay's chip. Weird? Maybe. But I don't know if there's another flavor on this list that so accurately delivers on its name. Eating these chips somehow feels light and refreshing — they even smell like cucumber. Importantly, there are no notes of dill in these chips, so they taste nothing like pickles. They're kind of hard to stop eating, honestly.
These chips did not quite make it to the top slot, but they were close. Part of the reason I felt that I couldn't give them a number one ranking is because they're probably not satisfying to eat for everyone. They don't deliver on the savory or salty flavor of a typical bag of chips. I also have to admit that eating chips that taste like cucumber is kind of odd — your brain doesn't quite know how to bridge the gap between flavor and texture at first. It makes for a very interesting experience eating the Cucumber Lay's chips. I'll definitely get these again, though. I might recommend them for a party snack, or even for combining with other snacks like regular salt chips or cheesy popcorn.
2. Mexican Chicken Tomato
While you might expect the Mexican Chicken Tomato flavor to be made for Mexico, it's actually produced by Lay's for Chinese markets. I enjoyed most of the Chinese Lay's chips in this ranking, because they have bold flavors that incorporate a range of different tasting notes. The Mexican Chicken Tomato flavor thankfully does not taste anything like chicken or meat, but I did get a lovely savory tomato flavor from each chip.
There's a pleasant sweetness to the seasoning that's reminiscent of barbecue sauce. If I had to guess, these chips probably got their name not because they taste like chicken, but because they taste like a sweet and ever-so-slightly spicy sauce you might use for chicken. They don't taste like ketchup or a fresh garden tomato — these chips are more of a savory tomato glaze.
I felt like I could eat the whole bag of these chips without getting tired of the flavor. It's strong, but not overwhelming. I'd definitely purchase these again.
1. Numb & Spicy Hot Pot
A chip flavor that delivers on its name, has a complex flavor, and continues to evolve as you keep eating? Yes, please. To me, the Numb & Spicy Hot Pot flavor makes for the ultimately satisfying potato chip. It's savory, it's slightly sweet, it's got notes of tomatoes and barbecue sauce, and all the herbs that you'd expect in a beautiful, tangy, traditional hot pot sauce. And yes, it absolutely is both numbing and spicy.
The chip hits several different points that I think are important for spice. The first is that you can taste the spiciness almost right off the bat — you get a chance to experience the herbal, saucy flavors for a second, and then the spice starts to build. It's definitely spicier than any of the other chips on this list — and for a chip that's literally called 'numb and spicy,' that's a good thing. It's definitely not overwhelming, nor is it a spice that most people would struggle to enjoy, though.
The numbing sensation is very pleasant. It reminds me a little bit of the numbing sensation from Sichuan peppers, but even after eating a few chips, it didn't quite build up very much. I think that's a good thing for a bag of chips — after all, you still want to be able to taste the other flavors. The only comment I have is that a little bit of saltiness would be a nice addition to these chips — but otherwise, if you can handle a bit of spice, you'll definitely enjoy the Numb & Spicy Hot Pot. To me, they were almost like a slightly more evolved version of the Mexican Chicken Tomato chips.
Methodology
While what makes a truly "unique" Lay's flavor is subjective, I honed in on Lay's chips that are not flavors you would typically expect from a chip (at least in North America), that combine multiple different flavors together, and even some that are divisive amongst buyers. These flavors are from all over the world, from Texas BBQ to British Fish & Chips or Chinese Numb & Spicy Hot Pot. Before I bought them, I made sure that they are widely available to purchase — if you want to try any of these chips for yourself, they're either available online or at international markets, if you have some close by. I grabbed every possible unique flavor I could find, including both wavy and regular Lay's chips. However, I did mostly focus on long-term Lay's flavors rather than limited-edition flavors, except for FIFA World Cup Fish & Chips flavor — who could pass that up?
I tried each chip right out of a fresh bag — no stale chips allowed. I tried them all within the same time period, so I could rank them all one after the other, but made sure to drink water in between so my palate was clear. I tried to grab each chip from the middle of the bag, so there wouldn't be too much (or too little) seasoning on certain flavors. I tried every bag once, ranked them, then went through again and tried them one more time to adjust my ranking. I tried to avoid using my personal flavor preferences exclusively to rank these chips, and thought long and hard about how satisfying they would be to eat for the average North American consumer (after all, none of these flavors are considered unique in, say, China or Thailand).