Why Costco Wine Is So Cheap Compared To Other Stores

Buying in bulk at affordable prices is the name of the Costco game, with customers gushing over everything from its sheet cakes and hot dogs to its coveted rotisserie chicken and the entirety of the profitable Kirkland Signature line of products. Every Costco shopper also gets to take advantage of the impressive and diverse wine selection, which can feature upward of 150 SKUs (the unique number given to each product). Many bottles carry a price tag below $20, and some even below $10 a pop (while Costco does sell bottles for over $100, these are rare — and still good bargains). This number of affordable wines for a mega retailer is no easy feat, and Costco manages it through margins.

Costco's affordable pricing is due to its product markup cap of 14% on regular goods and 15% on Kirkland-branded goods. The only way to take advantage of that cap is through Costco's membership program — which makes up a large chunk of the chain's overall net profits. Customers can choose between the $65 Gold membership, which lets them purchase products at any Costco location worldwide or online, or the $130 Executive membership, which has an added bonus of dedicated shopping hours, various insurance benefits (including travel), and an annual 2% reward on eligible purchases. Costco's customer loyalty is strong, with a renewal rate usually hovering above an astonishing 90%. The overarching loyalty program business model helps give Costco the ability to negotiate cheap pricing in bulk, and is applied to every department, including wine, beer, and spirits.