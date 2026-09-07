The Store-Bought Apple Cider To Add To Your Cart Every Time
No matter how much of a summer-lover you are, a good apple cider is bound to make you cozy up and prepare for fall. When making the decision to purchase your apple cider companion, you want to make sure you get the right one. We tried and ranked six apple cider brands, and there was one that stood out: Fresh from Meijer apple cider.
We ranked the ciders based on a few key components, such as sweetness, texture, overall flavor, spice balance, and freshness. The main advantage from the Fresh from Meijer apple cider was how overall balanced it was in flavor. The taste of crisp apples came through without overpowering or becoming too sweet. Considering that the apple cider is pasteurized and made in Michigan — a state known for its cider reputation — the taste was bound to come across as homemade and natural more than anything. The ingredients include apples and preservatives, but the richness stood out and proved to be anything but artificial-tasting. The cider is also gluten-free, which is another win for this Meijer brand of cider.
Is Fresh from Meijer apple cider really that good?
A good apple cider brand makes a difference, whether you're looking for a drink to add to your pot roast to bring the flavors to the forefront, or you want to make apple cider your ultimate party drink using extra spices. The Fresh from Meijer apple cider has mixed reviews, though it is mostly positively received. One reviewer on Instacart felt that it tasted like sugar rather than apple cider, while a few others noted that it was "undrinkable" because of the sweetness, though this could be an issue with a particular batch.
On the other hand, many apple cider fans were impressed by how fresh and natural it tasted. One reviewer mentions that the taste was as good as the local orchard standard. In another online review on Instacart, the cider's good value paired with tastiness is what earns it high ratings: "Very good flavor and it was a great price for a gallon. Tasted great cold or warmed." The balanced flavor profile means that it pairs well with bourbon for a warming and vibrant drink, too. By combining bourbon, the Fresh from Meijer apple cider, lemon juice, and ginger ale, you'll be able to mix together a drink that doesn't disappoint the tastebuds.