The Store-Bought Apple Cider To Add To Your Cart Every Time

No matter how much of a summer-lover you are, a good apple cider is bound to make you cozy up and prepare for fall. When making the decision to purchase your apple cider companion, you want to make sure you get the right one. We tried and ranked six apple cider brands, and there was one that stood out: Fresh from Meijer apple cider.

We ranked the ciders based on a few key components, such as sweetness, texture, overall flavor, spice balance, and freshness. The main advantage from the Fresh from Meijer apple cider was how overall balanced it was in flavor. The taste of crisp apples came through without overpowering or becoming too sweet. Considering that the apple cider is pasteurized and made in Michigan — a state known for its cider reputation — the taste was bound to come across as homemade and natural more than anything. The ingredients include apples and preservatives, but the richness stood out and proved to be anything but artificial-tasting. The cider is also gluten-free, which is another win for this Meijer brand of cider.