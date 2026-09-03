Customers Swear By This Trader Joe's Product For A Quick And Delicious Middle Eastern-Inspired Meal
Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things, including the wide variety of delicious and inexpensive frozen meals it produces. The great thing about these meals is that Trader Joe's is not scared to venture into all sorts of international cuisines. The Mandarin Orange Chicken is highly praised, as well as the Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi and Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice with Kimchi. But, from what customers say, the Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs should be at the top of the list.
You can find TJ's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs in the freezer section for $6.99. The bag comes with six kebabs made with ground beef, onions, breadcrumbs, and a mix of seasonings that includes coriander, cumin, cloves, and nutmeg. They're already cooked and easy to heat in the microwave, air fryer, oven, or even on the grill, though we're partial to the air fryer (because it produces such a crispy exterior) or the grill.
Customers tend to love the Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs. "It's my staple in the freezer, with the garlic sauce from the deli, and some garlic naan. I'm in heaven!" one Redditor says. Another adds, "In a pita, in a salad, over rice, alone. Objectively good." Another Redditor gives the kebabs a lot of love: "I'm Lebanese and I buy them every week! An easy staple. My dad also loves them which is high praise."
These Trader Joe's kebabs can be the star of many different entrees
Redditors suggest many excellent ideas for these Middle Eastern kebabs, starting with heating the kababs a little longer than the suggested time, especially if you use an air fryer. "Hummus on one side of the bread, garlic sauce on the other side, a slice of halloumi cheese, and diced cucumbers and tomatoes" one user suggests. Another Redditor says, "AMAZING with the [Trader Joe's Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread]. I cooked the kebabs in the air fryer, put them in the pocket with some arugula, pickled onion, and a sauce I made with Greek yogurt and capers." One Facebook reviewer made a Greek-influenced bowl with the Middle Eastern Style Kebabs, chickpeas, tzatziki, sliced cucumbers, and brown rice.
It's no surprise that Trader Joe's makes some outstanding Middle Eastern kebabs. The grocery store chain really has a knack for creating delicious frozen meals that are great on their own, or as part of lunch or dinner with other foods. If you're looking for a great meal with a little Middle Eastern flair, TJ's customers highly recommend these kebabs.