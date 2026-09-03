Customers Swear By This Trader Joe's Product For A Quick And Delicious Middle Eastern-Inspired Meal

Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things, including the wide variety of delicious and inexpensive frozen meals it produces. The great thing about these meals is that Trader Joe's is not scared to venture into all sorts of international cuisines. The Mandarin Orange Chicken is highly praised, as well as the Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi and Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice with Kimchi. But, from what customers say, the Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs should be at the top of the list.

You can find TJ's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs in the freezer section for $6.99. The bag comes with six kebabs made with ground beef, onions, breadcrumbs, and a mix of seasonings that includes coriander, cumin, cloves, and nutmeg. They're already cooked and easy to heat in the microwave, air fryer, oven, or even on the grill, though we're partial to the air fryer (because it produces such a crispy exterior) or the grill.

Customers tend to love the Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs. "It's my staple in the freezer, with the garlic sauce from the deli, and some garlic naan. I'm in heaven!" one Redditor says. Another adds, "In a pita, in a salad, over rice, alone. Objectively good." Another Redditor gives the kebabs a lot of love: "I'm Lebanese and I buy them every week! An easy staple. My dad also loves them which is high praise."