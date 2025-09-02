10 Of The Best Coffee Grinders If You're On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to brew the best coffee at home, I'm sorry, but you really need a grinder. It's often the gateway for many coffee lovers into a deeper appreciation for home brewing, and for others, it's the key to unlocking intoxicating aromas and flavors previously unimagined. If this sounds intense or extreme, you'll have to trust me. I've worked in the coffee industry since 2012 and have worn every hat imaginable — from running cafes to selling both roasted and green coffee, competing in national AeroPress and Brewers Cup (pour-over) competitions, in addition to private consulting on drink recipes, barista training, cafe design, and menu development. I've made coffee a significant part of my adult life and love to recommend both equipment and recipes to anyone curious, hoping you can learn from my experience.

I've curated this list to reflect a wide range of grinders that won't have you maxing out your Visa. All of these grinders are burr grinders; if you're unfamiliar, this simply means that the beans are ground between two interlocking stainless steel saw-like burrs, in the same way that black peppercorns get ground in pepper mills. This style of grinding is superior to blade grinders — in reality, these should only ever be used for spices, as they do a horrendous job of grinding coffee, producing a terribly inconsistent grind quality. The price ceiling here is $350, with a mix of hand and electric grinders, mostly for filter but some capable of espresso grinding. Prices may vary.