The Absolutely Wild Aldi Banana Scandal We Still Think About

Aldi employees in Germany have probably learned to expect the unexpected with any banana shipment they receive. Why? Because what should be routine produce deliveries have repeatedly turned into major drug busts, creating one of the most bizarre patterns in retail history. Over the past decade, multiple Aldi locations have discovered massive cocaine shipments hidden among their bananas ... not once, not twice, but enough times that it has become almost predictable.

Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America on average, but that's not enough to convince every shopper out there. In fact, some people deliberately avoid Aldi for a number of valid reasons, including limited inventory and rushed checkout lines. But this wild story is more than enough reason to look at the grocery chain with raised eyebrows.

The timeline reads like a criminal comedy of errors. In January 2014, police found nearly 309 pounds of cocaine at five Aldi stores in Berlin (the city's biggest cocaine discovery since 1999). The following year brought an even larger haul: more than 660 pounds worth nearly $17 million found in Berlin-area Aldi stores in May 2015. The pattern continued into 2019 with the most staggering discovery yet, more than half a ton of cocaine worth about $28 million found at six Aldi branches in Rostock, plus a logistics center in Jarmen.