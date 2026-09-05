9 Kitchen Appliances Costco Only Sells At Its Business Centers

Ever driven by a Costco Business Center and wondered: What's the difference between that and a regular Costco warehouse? As the name implies, Costco Business Centers cater to business owners and restaurants looking to buy in bulk. You can get in with just a regular Costco membership, and you don't need to be a chef to shop there — but inside, you'll find foods sold in enormous commercial bulk sizes, along with commercial appliances.

Costco's website and warehouses are already flooded with household appliances from dozens of brands, which is a major reason why you should always buy your new kitchen appliances at Costco. But step into a Costco Business Center, and you're in a whole different world, full of products that you'll never be able to get at other Costco locations. We're highlighting nine appliances that are only available at a Costco Business Center — not at your regular warehouse. This list includes a wide range of both commercial and household appliances, from electric meat slicers to residential washing machines. If you're a Costco member, you can also buy all of these appliances online on the Costco Business Center website.