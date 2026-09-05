9 Kitchen Appliances Costco Only Sells At Its Business Centers
Ever driven by a Costco Business Center and wondered: What's the difference between that and a regular Costco warehouse? As the name implies, Costco Business Centers cater to business owners and restaurants looking to buy in bulk. You can get in with just a regular Costco membership, and you don't need to be a chef to shop there — but inside, you'll find foods sold in enormous commercial bulk sizes, along with commercial appliances.
Costco's website and warehouses are already flooded with household appliances from dozens of brands, which is a major reason why you should always buy your new kitchen appliances at Costco. But step into a Costco Business Center, and you're in a whole different world, full of products that you'll never be able to get at other Costco locations. We're highlighting nine appliances that are only available at a Costco Business Center — not at your regular warehouse. This list includes a wide range of both commercial and household appliances, from electric meat slicers to residential washing machines. If you're a Costco member, you can also buy all of these appliances online on the Costco Business Center website.
1. Hamilton Beach 14-in-1 Dual Air Fryer Oven with French Doors
The Hamilton Beach Dual Air Fryer may not be a commercial appliance, but it has a range of complex features. It comes with 14 different presets for a range of cooking types, including air frying and dehydrating. The air fryer can fit a full-size pizza, and its dual doors make getting food in and out of it a little easier. It has a display screen on the front but also comes with physical buttons and dials for adjusting settings like temperature and time. The fryer spans 14 inches in diameter and runs at 1,700 watts.
Besides the unit itself, the fryer comes with an air frying basket, a baking pan, an oven rack, and a removable crumb tray to protect the base of the appliance. On Hamilton Beach's official website, the fryer currently has five reviews, all of which are five-star reviews. The air fryer retails for $104.99 on Costco Business' website, which is the best deal you're likely to find for it — on Hamilton Beach's website, it's available for $139.99. If you decide to go for it, don't forget about our list of air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Dual Air Fryer from the Costco Business website for $104.99.
2. Capresso Electric Water Kettle, 57 oz, Black
At the time of this writing, no products from the Capresso brand are available on Costco's website — but there are a few select appliances from Capresso available on Costco Business. Founded in 1994, the brand produces and sells a variety of coffee- and tea-related appliances, such as espresso machines and milk frothers. One such category it specializes in is electric kettles.
The Capresso Electric Water Kettle can hold about 1.7 liters of water. Simply fill it to your desired level, push down on the switch, and your water will be heated until it reaches a rolling boil. Then, the electric kettle shuts off automatically.
The Capresso Electric Water Kettle has other nice-to-haves, such as a cool-touch handle (so you don't need to use a hot pad) and a spout that doesn't drip. A micro filter is hidden within the kettle's spout for cleaner-tasting boiled water. The body of the kettle is BPA-free.
Purchase the Capresso Electric Water Kettle, 57 oz, Black, on the Costco Business Center website for $20.19.
3. Proctor Silex Commercial Coffee Urn, Aluminum, 60 Cup
There's no doubt that at least one corporate office out there has been fueled by Costco Business' commercial coffee brewers. The Proctor Silex Commercial Coffee Urn can hold a little over 14 liters of coffee at once. It brews about one cup per minute, with a filter basket that doesn't require the use of paper coffee filters.
If you hadn't already guessed, the Proctor Silex Commercial Coffee Urn is made for brewing a lot of coffee at once. The minimum brewing amount is 20 cups, though it can brew up to 60 cups at a time. Once the coffee is ready, the light on the base of the machine will turn on. Just press the cup against the lever at the base of the urn, and it'll dispense hot coffee right into your cup.
So far, the Proctor Silex Commercial Coffee Urn has gotten some good reviews from customers. "We got this coffee urn for our office staff," explained one reviewer on WebstaurantStore. "We like that it won't burn the coffee even if it's on all day. Easy to clean and won't take a lot of counter space. Love our coffee urn, just enough for everybody."
Purchase the Proctor Silex Commercial Coffee Urn on the Costco Business website for $104.99.
4. Capresso 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
For businesses that aren't quite in need of a 60-cup coffee brewer, Capresso's 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker should do. It's able to crank out 12 cups of coffee in under 10 minutes and also comes with a warming plate. The machine comes with its own glass carafe and a permanent filter — paper coffee filters aren't necessary.
Reviewers generally say that the quality of the drip coffee this machine produces is good. It may not be one of the best espresso machines money can buy, but it's simple to use and fast, too. Some users have said that their coffee maker is less durable than expected, however, with one review on Target's website stating that the machine broke down within two days. For what it's worth, this doesn't seem to be a common occurrence.
As expected, Costco Business offers the lowest price on Capresso's 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker. On the Costco Business website, you'll find it for $33.79. Capresso sells the machine for $49.99.
Purchase the Capresso 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker on the Costco Business website for $33.79.
5. Danby Microwave Oven, 1.1 cu ft, Black and Stainless Steel
While Costco's regular appliance center has plenty of different microwave models available, the Danby Microwave Oven isn't one you'll find at Costco's regular warehouses (unless you're in certain parts of Canada, since Danby is a Canadian brand). This particular model is only available through Costco Business. With 900 watts, 10 power levels, and six auto-cook settings, this microwave oven isn't a commercial model — but at $124.99, it's a relatively solid deal. (How much you should really be paying for a new microwave can vary, but midrange models tend to start at around $150.)
On Danby's website, the Danby Microwave Oven currently sits at a 4.6-star rating. Reviewers say that it's easy to set up and use. Generally, the brand gets kudos from customers who say their Danby products have survived years (and even decades) of regular use.
Buy the Danby Microwave Oven on the Costco Business website for $124.99.
6. Frigidaire Commercial Glass Door Display Fridge, 3.3 cu ft, Black
Standing at around 2.5 feet tall, this compact commercial display fridge is best used for selling drinks or grab-and-go products — though it might also make for a fun garage fridge display. The front door is made entirely of glass, so you can clearly see every item inside. The Frigidaire Commercial Glass Door Display Fridge comes with three adjustable shelves for storing canned drinks, bottled water, snacks, or food.
This display fridge also comes with adjustable temperature control, allowing buyers to set temperatures from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (the safe holding temperature for any refrigerator is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit). The door on the front of the fridge can be reversed upon installation, allowing you to open it from the left or right. The unit retails for $199.99.
Buy the Frigidaire Commercial Glass Door Display Fridge on the Costco Business Center website for $199.99.
7. Eurodib Commercial Electric Meat Slicer
We're willing to bet you haven't seen something like this at your local Costco warehouse before. This impressive commercial meat slicer weighs a whopping 36 pounds, with a belt-driven stainless steel blade that slices meat impressively fast. While it might seem large to those of us who are used to slicing meat with nothing but a kitchen knife, it's actually considered a compact size as far as commercial meat slicers go.
The Eurodib Commercial Electric Meat Slicer can slice meat as thin as 0.2 mm, or as thick as 12 mm. It comes with an integrated sharpener to keep the blade as efficient as can be. You'll also find an emergency shut-off switch on the side. Besides slicing meat, Eurodib says that you can use this electric slicer to cut cheeses, too.
Buy the Eurodib Commercial 10" Electric Meat Slicer for $464.99 on the Costco Business website.
8. Maytag Electric Commercial Grade Residential Agitator Washer, Top Load, 3.5 cu ft, White
This commercial-grade residential washer wins the title of most expensive Costco Business appliance on our list. Still, at $949.99, it's not a bad price for a top-loading washer. A commercial-grade residential washer is a term used to describe washers that are meant for homes — not for commercial use — but are built using commercial parts that are more durable and longer-lasting.
This Maytag washer has seven different cycles, four different water levels, and three cycle options — including pre-soak, extra rinse, and an option for both pre-soak and extra rinse. The machine is built with galvanized steel paneling, so it's more durable and corrosion-resistant than your average washer. It has a number of handy features, including a Normal Eco cycle setting that helps you save water, a stainless steel wash basket, and a 1/2 horsepower motor for stronger power.
Purchase the Maytag Electric Commercial Grade Residential Agitator Washer for $949.99 when in stock on the Costco Business website.
9. Proctor Silex Commercial Rice Cooker and Warmer, 60 Cup, Stainless Steel
This massive commercial rice cooker can hold up to 30 cups of uncooked rice and up to 60 cups of cooked rice. While the cooker itself is made of stainless steel, it contains an aluminum inner pot made of nonstick material, making the Proctor Silex Rice Cooker easier to clean. Even the hinged lid is made of stainless steel, and it's also heated, helping to keep your rice at the right temperature.
You can operate the Proctor Silex Commercial Rice Cooker with just a touch of the "cook" button. There's also a warming setting, so you don't have to worry about transferring your rice to a different container when it's done cooking. Included with this commercial rice cooker is a 900-milliliter rice measuring cup and a rice serving spatula. Even for restaurants, using a rice cooker might be better than cooking rice in a pot on the stove.
Reviews are somewhat mixed on this rice cooker. Some say that it broke down and stopped working within a few months of purchasing. Others say that it makes perfect rice and lasts for years.
Purchase the Proctor Silex Commercial Rice Cooker and Warmer, 60 Cup, Stainless Steel for $274.99 on the Costco Business website.