The Hands-Down Best Frozen Chicken Tenders Aren't Sold By Tyson

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One of the more ubiquitous foods in the U.S. has to be the standard chicken tender. Whether you call it a tender, a strip, or a finger, it's pretty much the same thing, and it's probably available at 95% of non-fine dining restaurants — at the very least on the kid's menu. For example, Texas Roadhouse makes some bangin' chicken tenders. There's also a whole section devoted to frozen chicken tenders at every grocery store, with brands ranging from Tyson to Banquet to Perdue.

With that in mind, we decided to rank six frozen chicken tender brands from worst to best. No, the winner wasn't Tyson; the top spot went to the Perdue Chicken Tenders. This brand felt higher quality from the start. We know kids love chicken fingers, but there's nothing wrong with adults opting for these fried strips of goodness, and the Perdue brand definitely scratched that itch.

Perdue's chicken tenders are 100% natural, with no hormones or antibiotics and 12 grams of protein per serving (one serving is 3 ounces). We used the air fryer to cook these tenders, and the result was a crispy, perfect golden-brown exterior with a firm-but-not-tough bite. The Perdue tenders are all similarly and generously sized, so they cook at the same speed, which means consistent results across the whole bag. The price slightly varies based on where you live and the store you're shopping at, but we purchased a 1.81-pound bag for $7.99.