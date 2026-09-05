The Bestselling Brownie Mix On Amazon Isn't Betty Crocker Or Ghirardelli
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Boxed brownies are an easy, decadent dessert you can whip up with just a few ingredients. Of course, it's always best to choose a high-quality mix, whether it's fudgy and ultra-rich or dense and more cake-like. While this comes down to personal preference — our ranking of 13 store-bought mixes favored the fudgy kind — you might be surprised to learn that Amazon shoppers have crowned Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix the most popular boxed brownie brand over stalwarts like Betty Crocker and Ghirardelli.
Duncan Hines has been producing dessert mixes for decades. The packaged mix only requires three additional ingredients: water, eggs, and vegetable oil, though you can also liven them up with milk powder. The Duncan Hines texture is less dense than some other brownie mixes and has more moisture for that "fudgy" appeal. But ultimately, it's the customers who keep this item selling big on Amazon; the mix has a strong rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after nearly 7,500 reviews. Its price point is solid, too, at just $1.99 per 18.3-ounce box.
Why Amazon customers love this Duncan Hines mix
One 18.3-ounce package of Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix makes 12 or 24 brownies in a 9x13-inch pan (the dimensions recommended on the box). Beyond its flavor and texture, people highlight all sorts of other details when discussing what makes this boxed mix a standout.
"Freshness, quality, ease of [use]" are three things one shopper loves about the mix, and they also note that the texture is a great base for building the brownies any way you'd like. "Add walnuts and your favorite flavor of baking chip, chocolate, peanut butter, butterscotch, or white chips, and they take on a whole new decadence," they write. Many reviews echo that sentiment, including another customer who shouts out the way the edges on these brownies crisp up nicely. That person favored adding walnuts on top, but you could also add a little Marshmallow Fluff for extra sweetness.
One person even suggests baking two packages in a 9x13-inch pan for extra-thick, fudgy brownies compared to the thinner ones typical of a pan this size. There's one common thread of negative feedback among online shoppers, though: A number of people claim that ordering from Amazon resulted in the box being delivered crushed, so keep that in mind. Still, that's a common risk for anything shipped in a cardboard box, so this mix is likely still worth ordering if you can't find it at your local grocery store.