The Bestselling Brownie Mix On Amazon Isn't Betty Crocker Or Ghirardelli

One 18.3-ounce package of Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix makes 12 or 24 brownies in a 9x13-inch pan (the dimensions recommended on the box). Beyond its flavor and texture, people highlight all sorts of other details when discussing what makes this boxed mix a standout.

"Freshness, quality, ease of [use]" are three things one shopper loves about the mix, and they also note that the texture is a great base for building the brownies any way you'd like. "Add walnuts and your favorite flavor of baking chip, chocolate, peanut butter, butterscotch, or white chips, and they take on a whole new decadence," they write. Many reviews echo that sentiment, including another customer who shouts out the way the edges on these brownies crisp up nicely. That person favored adding walnuts on top, but you could also add a little Marshmallow Fluff for extra sweetness.

One person even suggests baking two packages in a 9x13-inch pan for extra-thick, fudgy brownies compared to the thinner ones typical of a pan this size. There's one common thread of negative feedback among online shoppers, though: A number of people claim that ordering from Amazon resulted in the box being delivered crushed, so keep that in mind. Still, that's a common risk for anything shipped in a cardboard box, so this mix is likely still worth ordering if you can't find it at your local grocery store.