There are certain 3-ingredient drinks that form the Hall of Fame in mixology. They're often easy to make, bold in flavor, and most importantly, perfectly balanced. Any budding home bartender should know how to make them, too.

Three is actually the minimum number of ingredients required to call something a cocktail and not a mixed drink. According to Jarred Rozansky, the curator behind the Best Cocktails Instagram account and the founder of the Best Cocktails Spirits Competition, three is the magic number when it comes to mixology. "They're easy to make, the spirits generally stand out in them, most of the time they're spirit-forward, and it's a good way to showcase a spirit you like," says Rozansky. "In general, the better the spirit, the better the quality of the drink, but everyone's budget is different."

The anatomy of a 3-ingredient drink is simple. First, you have 1.5 to 2 ounces of your base layer — a gin, vodka, tequila, or any major spirit. Then comes the aperitif, like a vermouth, an amaro, or a low-alcohol percentage drink. The third ingredient can vary, and that's often where the character of a cocktail becomes pronounced. Some will use bitters, some use lemon juice, and some use simple syrup. "You look for a good balance of flavor, stuff that can stand out," says Rozansky. From whiskey to tequila, these are the 12 iconic 3-ingredient cocktails every home mixologist should know.