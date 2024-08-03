Anthony Bourdain Disliked Every Ingredient In His Favorite Cocktail

Anthony Bourdain made a career of eating and drinking his way around the world, unearthing hidden gem restaurants and introducing audiences to foods they'd never before conceived of, much less sampled. At the end of the day though, he was a man who constantly saw beauty in the simple things. He knew that it doesn't take a vast amount of rare and fabled ingredients to make something delicious — it just takes a few high-quality ingredients and a skillful hand. This approach is perfectly exemplified by his favorite cocktail, the Negroni.

One of the most famous Italian cocktails, the Negroni is a combination of three liquors — gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth — traditionally garnished with a bit of orange peel. Curiously enough, Bourdain professed no love for any of the three on their own. In an interview with Barron's, the late chef and author admitted that, "it's three liquors that I'm not particularly interested in," noting a particular dislike for Campari and a deference towards the other two. However, he added, "put them together with a slice of orange ... it works". Bourdain admits that the first sip of a Negroni can be a bit confusing to the palate, but it's all about letting the three elements play together.