The Best Type Of Tequila For Palomas
Palomas are a bright and dreamy cocktail made of tequila and grapefruit soda pop. They took off in the 1950s in Mexico, quickly becoming the unofficial drink of the country south of the American border. As it only takes two ingredients to concoct the perfect Paloma, you'll want to make sure you're selecting high-quality tequila and soda for the job. Chowhound found an expert to break down which kind of tequila works best in the signature paloma. In this case, a younger spirit might be preferable to an extra añejo tequila or mezcal.
"Unaged or blanco tequilas such as Gran Centenario Plata or Cuervo Tradicional Blanco are a great complement to the bright grapefruit flavor," said Jaime Salas, the head of advocacy for Agave at Proximo Spirits — the world's leading producer of tequila. He recommends blancos not only for beginners, but for those seeking a clean and crisp flavor different from what you'll find in an aged tequila. You don't have to break the bank to find a good blanco either, as the Gran Centenario Plata made Chowhound's ranking for one of the best bottom-shelf tequilas that are worth the buy.
Combining grapefruit and blanco tequila just makes sense
In reference to choosing a blanco for the Paloma, Jaime Salas explains that blancos "are agave-forward, which brings out an array of bright citrus flavor that makes the variant easy to enjoy." Tequila is a distilled beverage made from agave, an indigenous Mexican plant that produces a sweet nectar. It's the reason tequila and citrus fruits pair together so well, and quality blancos seem to preserve more of this flavor note.
Grapefruit soda is carbonated and zesty, and the best ones tend to be Squirt, the original grapefruit soda, and Jarritos' Toronja. San Pellegrino's Pompelmo and Whole Foods' Pink Grapefruit flavors are close contenders. Adding a squeeze or slice of real sour grapefruit can help balance out the sugary soda and agave-based liquors as well.
To make a Paloma like a pro, our expert provided Gran Centenario's Copa Paloma recipe to try at home. Mix 2 ounces Gran Centenario® Reposado Tequila, ¾ ounce pink grapefruit soda, 1 ounce fresh lime juice, ½ ounce agave syrup, and 2 dashes of orange bitters. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and pour into a glass on the rocks rimmed with chili powder to enjoy.