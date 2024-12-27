The Best Type Of Tequila For Palomas

Palomas are a bright and dreamy cocktail made of tequila and grapefruit soda pop. They took off in the 1950s in Mexico, quickly becoming the unofficial drink of the country south of the American border. As it only takes two ingredients to concoct the perfect Paloma, you'll want to make sure you're selecting high-quality tequila and soda for the job. Chowhound found an expert to break down which kind of tequila works best in the signature paloma. In this case, a younger spirit might be preferable to an extra añejo tequila or mezcal.

"Unaged or blanco tequilas such as Gran Centenario Plata or Cuervo Tradicional Blanco are a great complement to the bright grapefruit flavor," said Jaime Salas, the head of advocacy for Agave at Proximo Spirits — the world's leading producer of tequila. He recommends blancos not only for beginners, but for those seeking a clean and crisp flavor different from what you'll find in an aged tequila. You don't have to break the bank to find a good blanco either, as the Gran Centenario Plata made Chowhound's ranking for one of the best bottom-shelf tequilas that are worth the buy.