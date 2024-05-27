The Tastiest Whiskey Sour Is One Extra Step Away

Whether you're ordering from your favorite bar, or preparing a cocktail menu for an upcoming dinner party, a whiskey sour is sure to please. The cocktail is a simple classic, consisting only of whiskey, lemon juice (slightly aged is better), sugar, and sometimes whipped egg whites. And it's incredibly tasty, featuring the tart tang of lemon with the warm flavors of whiskey that meld perfectly together with a velvety meringue. You may think it's impossible to improve upon such a staple drink — but you can try thinking outside of the sugar cube next time you prepare a whiskey sour by toasting your sugar prior to incorporating into your drink.

That's right, toasted sugar might just be the key to bringing your sour game up to a new level. For this trick, you'll want to prepare a batch of toasted sugar yourself, and then incorporate it, as you would regular table sugar, into your sour recipe. If you're wondering what exactly toasted sugar is, well, it's precisely what it sounds like: White sugar that's been toasted until it turns a warm shade of brown or tan. This sugar is less sweet than regular white sugar, and has a much more layered, caramelized taste that pairs perfectly with the warm taste of whiskey, bringing depth to a bright cocktail. Toasted sugar will really let the flavors of your whiskey shine through.