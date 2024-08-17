Give Your Next Dirty Martini A Spicy Upgrade With Pepperoncini Juice

A martini is the perfect cocktail for any season, and there are seemingly countless ways to make them. A traditional martini calls for gin and vermouth served cold, but you can play around with ratios of gin to vermouth for different taste experiences (these make up the difference between a wet vs. dry martini). You can also use vodka instead of gin. Don't even get us started on all the variations, like French martinis, espresso martinis, vespers, Gibsons, Cosmopolitans, and so much more. It's safe to say there's a martini for every kind of palate. But have you ever heard of a pepperoncini martini?

Advertisement

Don't dismiss the idea right away. Martinis can have all kinds of garnishes and juices added to the mix. Usually, people want either something fruity and fresh — like a classic lemon rind or orange bitters — but there are of course folks who like it dirty. Olives are standard in creating a briny, funky dirty martini, while others enjoy the pearl-like cocktail onions that make a Gibson martini. Pickled additions are also popular, so why not consider the pepperoncini? When pepperoncini peppers and their brine are added to a classic martini, it lends a uniquely zesty and lightly spicy bite to the cocktail. Plus, biting the pepper can be fun.