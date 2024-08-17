Give Your Next Dirty Martini A Spicy Upgrade With Pepperoncini Juice
A martini is the perfect cocktail for any season, and there are seemingly countless ways to make them. A traditional martini calls for gin and vermouth served cold, but you can play around with ratios of gin to vermouth for different taste experiences (these make up the difference between a wet vs. dry martini). You can also use vodka instead of gin. Don't even get us started on all the variations, like French martinis, espresso martinis, vespers, Gibsons, Cosmopolitans, and so much more. It's safe to say there's a martini for every kind of palate. But have you ever heard of a pepperoncini martini?
Don't dismiss the idea right away. Martinis can have all kinds of garnishes and juices added to the mix. Usually, people want either something fruity and fresh — like a classic lemon rind or orange bitters — but there are of course folks who like it dirty. Olives are standard in creating a briny, funky dirty martini, while others enjoy the pearl-like cocktail onions that make a Gibson martini. Pickled additions are also popular, so why not consider the pepperoncini? When pepperoncini peppers and their brine are added to a classic martini, it lends a uniquely zesty and lightly spicy bite to the cocktail. Plus, biting the pepper can be fun.
How to use pepperoncini in a martini
You're probably used to seeing pepperoncini in jars on the shelves of your grocery store. These mildly spicy, yellow peppers are typically grown in the Mediterranean region and are often pickled and enjoyed as part of antipasto platters or served on Italian sandwiches. Though they have a bit of heat, these pepper will not set your mouth on fire; instead they will give your martini a pleasant tang.
As for your own recipe, considering making a standard martini cocktail from vodka and vermouth with your desired amount of ice (a 50/50 martini is great for newbies). Then, mix in an ounce or so of pepperoncini brine. Don't forget a pepperoncini for garnish (or more, if you find you're a fan of this pepper). Host friends and family for cocktail hour and serve these alongside a platter of fresh cheese, olives, and an array of roasted produce like eggplant, zucchini, and tomatoes. Don't forget to put some extra pepperoncini on the table, of course.