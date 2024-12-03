Give Your White Russians A Sweet, Festive Twist With One Easy Swap

A white Russian is a delicious, decadent cocktail made with three simple ingredients in equal proportions: vodka, Kahlua — or a similar coffee liqueur — and heavy cream. When properly combined in an ice-filled rocks glass, the cocktail becomes much more than the sum of its parts. Still, even a seemingly perfect drink can be improved upon. If you're into seasonal libations, you could give your white Russian a pumpkin spice twist by swapping in pumpkin spice creamer or pumpkin spiced vodka. But maybe you're ready to fully embrace the flavors of the holiday season with your white Russian.

While pumpkin spice may evoke fall, eggnog is for many the ultimate representative flavor of the winter holidays. The easiest way to create an eggnog white Russian is simply adding eggnog instead of heavy cream, the ingredient that sets the white Russian apart from its cousin, the black Russian. You end up with a drink that's incredibly rich and creamy with a tasty interplay between the coffee flavor and the custardy vanilla of the eggnog. From there, you can begin to play around with additions and proportions to suit your taste.