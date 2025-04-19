Orange Juice Ice Cubes Are The Elegant Way To Up Your Mimosa Game

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few cocktails are as classic yet casual as mimosas. With a simple but elegant combination of champagne and orange juice, it is easy to see how mimosas became the go-to brunch cocktail. They are already pretty great as they are, but there are also plenty of fun ways to make your mimosas even better.

By freezing orange juice into ice cubes, you can easily make mimosas whenever you feel like it. Just put an orange juice ice cube into a glass when you're ready, and then pour champagne over it. It will keep the drink cold without diluting the citrusy flavor of orange juice as water-based cubes would.

Making orange juice ice cubes is really easy too. Take an ice cube tray of your choosing and fill it with orange juice. It takes four to six hours for the juice to freeze, so just be sure you let the ice cubes sit in there for long enough before using them.