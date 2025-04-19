Orange Juice Ice Cubes Are The Elegant Way To Up Your Mimosa Game
Few cocktails are as classic yet casual as mimosas. With a simple but elegant combination of champagne and orange juice, it is easy to see how mimosas became the go-to brunch cocktail. They are already pretty great as they are, but there are also plenty of fun ways to make your mimosas even better.
By freezing orange juice into ice cubes, you can easily make mimosas whenever you feel like it. Just put an orange juice ice cube into a glass when you're ready, and then pour champagne over it. It will keep the drink cold without diluting the citrusy flavor of orange juice as water-based cubes would.
Making orange juice ice cubes is really easy too. Take an ice cube tray of your choosing and fill it with orange juice. It takes four to six hours for the juice to freeze, so just be sure you let the ice cubes sit in there for long enough before using them.
Ice cube ideas for your mimosas
You can make ice cubes with store-bought or freshly squeezed orange juice. For the latter, you may want to add a little sweetener to the fresh juice before freezing. Plus, homemade juice can be a great way to use any leftover orange slices or oranges that you know are getting old.
For extra fun, you can mix and match other fruit juices with orange juice. Using half orange juice and half blood orange juice is a great place to start. You can also make it festive; for example, mix cranberry and pomegranate juice with orange juice during the winter holidays for a little flair. Alternatively, you can swap the fruit juice in mimosas for a tropical twist with pineapples. Place the pineapple juice ice cubes into the drink for a fun summer variant on the classic cocktail.
To make the ice cubes fancy, try adding an orange rose garnish. This is made by folding thin orange slices in the ice cube tray to make a rose shape before pouring the juice in. It requires minimal prep but gives mimosas a showstopping appearance. You can also utilize fun shapes. Grab BTYMS' heart shaped ice cube tray to make the cubes extra cute, or go for MEETRUE's rose-shaped ice cube tray to make fancier orange juice cubes with ease.