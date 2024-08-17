How The French 75 Cocktail Got Its Name From WWI

Cocktails pack in lots of intrigue. In addition to blending spirits in intricate ways, they reflect drinking trends and imprint historical stories. Some even intertwine with prominent snapshots in time: how FDR championed the Dirty Martini, for instance. In a similar vein is the French 75, which got its name from World War I.

The drink dates back to that tumultuous part of the 20th century, first mixed up by a bartender in Paris. Many credit bar owner Henry Tépé with crafting the inaugural batch, although as with many stories in mixology, the precise source is uncertain. What's clear is that by 1915, the drink appeared in print — specifically The Washington Herald — with the name Soixante Quinze, translating to 75 in French. The number is a reference to the highly effective French 75 mm field gun employed during the ongoing war.

Such a naming was more than just a jest at the drink's potency. Developed secretly during the late 19th century, the cannon revolutionized the nature of artillery. The weapon provided France a newfound advantage in World War I, by way of its quick-firing nature, portability, and lethality. It became established as a symbolic source of pride, reflected in much of the cultural output of the time. Although close to the active frontlines, Paris bars were in full swing at the time, mixing up strong slings with whatever spirits were available. The cocktail name emerged as a token of national pride in precisely such a drinking context.

