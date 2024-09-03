You'll Want To Sip Watermelon Paloma Cocktails Even After Summer's Over
After your chips and salsa are on the table, your next step is probably perusing the margarita menu. As much as we love a classic marg, did you know that there are even better drink options to order at Mexican restaurants? Enter the not-as-well-known (yet just as traditional) paloma. A paloma is a simple mix of tequila, lime, and grapefruit-flavored soda served over ice. It's also commonly made with grapefruit juice and club soda. This drink is tart and tangy, thanks to grapefruit and lime, but it's not as overpoweringly sweet as margaritas made with pre-made mix. But, just like a margarita, the paloma is a versatile cocktail that can be easily customized.
Adding watermelon juice to a paloma takes this already refreshing drink to a new level of deliciousness. The natural sweetness of watermelon complements the sharp tang of lime and the warmth of tequila, creating a well-balanced cocktail that's both vibrant and refreshing. If you have some extra watermelon lying around, juicing it is easy, and the result is a fresh, fruity twist that pairs perfectly with the other flavors in your drink.
How to make the ultimate watermelon juice paloma
Making a paloma is pretty straightforward — just stir together a few ingredients. Adding watermelon juice is just as easy. The result is a light, refreshing drink with just the right amount of sweetness and a lovely pink hue for your poolside Instagram snapshots. First, you'll want to start with your go-to paloma recipe — whether you prefer the traditional grapefruit soda version or a mix of grapefruit juice and soda water. Then, add a generous splash of fresh watermelon juice. If you've just diced up a watermelon for a snack, don't let the liquid that pools at the bottom of the container go to waste — use it to give your paloma an extra burst of flavor. If you're out of grapefruit juice, simply substituting watermelon juice in your paloma will be a game-changer.
If you have a juicer, you'll probably want to juice the whole watermelon at once, so this makes for an awesome crowd-sized and crowd-pleasing tequila mixer. Simply mix a large batch of watermelon juice with tequila, lime juice, and soda, and you'll have a refreshing drink that's sure to impress your guests. A sprinkle of salt in the drink itself or on the rim can boost the cocktail, since salt can actually enhance watermelon's flavor. You can also rim your glass with Tajin, and, of course, garnish with a wedge of watermelon or lime. Or, if you're really creative, serve your paloma in a hollowed-out watermelon for a truly show-stopping presentation.