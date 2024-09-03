You'll Want To Sip Watermelon Paloma Cocktails Even After Summer's Over

After your chips and salsa are on the table, your next step is probably perusing the margarita menu. As much as we love a classic marg, did you know that there are even better drink options to order at Mexican restaurants? Enter the not-as-well-known (yet just as traditional) paloma. A paloma is a simple mix of tequila, lime, and grapefruit-flavored soda served over ice. It's also commonly made with grapefruit juice and club soda. This drink is tart and tangy, thanks to grapefruit and lime, but it's not as overpoweringly sweet as margaritas made with pre-made mix. But, just like a margarita, the paloma is a versatile cocktail that can be easily customized.

Adding watermelon juice to a paloma takes this already refreshing drink to a new level of deliciousness. The natural sweetness of watermelon complements the sharp tang of lime and the warmth of tequila, creating a well-balanced cocktail that's both vibrant and refreshing. If you have some extra watermelon lying around, juicing it is easy, and the result is a fresh, fruity twist that pairs perfectly with the other flavors in your drink.