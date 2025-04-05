Why Buying Whiskey Sour Mix Isn't Really Worth It

Just like you should skip store-bought simple syrup or (literally) pay the price, so too should you avoid consumer-packaged whiskey sour mix. It's just too easy to make at home from scratch, not to mention so much better and probably cheaper, to give the mass-produced, bottled stuff any real appeal.

Will supermarket whiskey sour mix save you a few seconds of cocktail prep? Sure, but you could also just drink your booze straight from the spout and strip all remaining joy and attention to detail from the ritual art of mixing up a drink. Some familiar retail whiskey sour mixes also contain more than a dozen ingredients, while the real deal calls for just two. We prefer to keep those additives to a minimum and skip the shelf stabilizers and other chemicals that can give factory-made mixers their fake taste, which adulterates an otherwise perfectly good spirit. It's the difference between sipping something that tastes like it should come in a plastic cup at a sporting event, and savoring a thoughtfully crafted cocktail in appropriately elegant environs.