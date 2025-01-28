How The Mimosa Became The Go-To Brunch Cocktail

Champagne and orange juice. That's all it really takes to make a mimosa — a cute and classic cocktail served in a champagne flute and garnished with a citrus twist or fresh raspberries. The bubbly and tangy mimosa is a staple for brunch tables worldwide, helping vacationers relax, friends celebrate reunions, honeymooners enjoy alone time, and the girls catch up over eggs Benedict and pancakes. This cocktail — showcasing the best Champagne for mimosas, of course — is a popular, flirty libation that doesn't hit as hard as a fresh Aquavit Bloody Mary or a 50/50 vermouth-and-vodka martini. It's not a shot and not a particularly stiff drink; The mimosa is a cocktail made for sipping over conversation and in between appetizers.

But mimosas weren't popular in America before the 1960's, and when they finally did start to gain some traction, they were a pre-dinner cocktail. It was in 1968 that the tune changed for mimosas, and they were invited to join the bloody mary for Sunday brunch at the Shandy Pub in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Serving mimosas at brunch was immediately popular, so well-loved that it sparked a nationwide movement toward brunch mimosas. By 1977, mimosas were being served at brunch in homes and at restaurants across America.