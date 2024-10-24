Elevate Your White Russian With A Pumpkin Spice Twist

In spooky season and beyond into Thanksgiving, big pumpkin and its prickly henchman, spice, tighten their grip on the American food consciousness. Divisive as it is, pumpkin spice makes it into more and more foodstuffs for more and more months with every passing year. Pumpkin spice lattes are now spotted as early as August, and it's known to sneak into items of dubious suitability in other seasons, too. It seems like that traditional blend of cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, and occasionally allspice dubbed "pumpkin spice" a century ago has exhausted all possible pairings. But! If you haven't had it in a white Russian, this is as good a time as any to try.

Pumpkin spice performs particularly well in a white Russian because its base is already conducive to a little experimentation, unlike some of the goofier combos on the market. The white Russian's vodka and cream are neutrally-flavored, and its third and typically final ingredient, coffee liqueur, marries well with the autumnal addition.