The Grocery Store Hack To Try If You're A Dirty Martini Fanatic

If you love a good dirty martini like I do, it's hard not to ask for an extra filthy martini and as many olives as they're willing to give me at a cocktail bar. And if you think that's bad, I had a friend who would bring a jar of his favorite olives to bars, and, surprisingly, bartenders rarely balked at using them when making his martinis. It's the brine that puts the "filth" in a dirty martini and I'm here for it. The mixture of water, vinegar, salt, and lingering olive flavor adds a salty and umami-filled punch and depth to a simple cocktail made with gin (my preference) or vodka and dry vermouth.

When making dirty martinis at home, there's no one to judge how "dirty" you prefer yours or how many olives you toss in. The problem with jarred olives is the limited amount of brine each bottle contains. But there's a simple hack to make sure you always have enough olive brine on hand. If you have a grocery store with an olive bar, nothing's stopping you from upping the brine-to-olive ratio in your container since it's a self-serve situation.