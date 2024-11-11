The Fizzy Mexican Cocktail Practically Made For Paloma Lovers

For those who believe the bright and sweet-tart Paloma cocktail is perfection, it may not seem necessary to seek any alternatives. And yet, the cantarito — named for the clay cup in which it is traditionally served — might just prove that there's no reason to limit yourself to one style of refreshing, citrusy drink. Plus it's close enough in formula to the beloved Paloma that you won't have to travel far from your comfort zone to try out this alternative Mexican sparkler.

A Paloma is made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, grapefruit soda, and salt (and is ideal when you want to skip the margarita at your Mexican restaurant). In the cantarito, the salt remains, as does the tequila and that iconic fizzy grapefruit soda, but it isn't as committed to a single citrus juice. Instead, you'll find lime accompanied by orange and grapefruit juices. When it comes to the rim of the glass, a Paloma tends to come with a salt rim, and although you may find the occasional drink-maker who opts for a Tajin rim instead, this spicy touch is more common of the cantarito. Another feature these cousin cocktails share? Versatility. The cantarito is also easy to customize, making it fun to experiment so you can find your favorite iteration.