The Fizzy Mexican Cocktail Practically Made For Paloma Lovers
For those who believe the bright and sweet-tart Paloma cocktail is perfection, it may not seem necessary to seek any alternatives. And yet, the cantarito — named for the clay cup in which it is traditionally served — might just prove that there's no reason to limit yourself to one style of refreshing, citrusy drink. Plus it's close enough in formula to the beloved Paloma that you won't have to travel far from your comfort zone to try out this alternative Mexican sparkler.
A Paloma is made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, grapefruit soda, and salt (and is ideal when you want to skip the margarita at your Mexican restaurant). In the cantarito, the salt remains, as does the tequila and that iconic fizzy grapefruit soda, but it isn't as committed to a single citrus juice. Instead, you'll find lime accompanied by orange and grapefruit juices. When it comes to the rim of the glass, a Paloma tends to come with a salt rim, and although you may find the occasional drink-maker who opts for a Tajin rim instead, this spicy touch is more common of the cantarito. Another feature these cousin cocktails share? Versatility. The cantarito is also easy to customize, making it fun to experiment so you can find your favorite iteration.
Building and customizing your cantarito
This drink is a super simple combination that features 2 ounces of tequila, ¾ ounce of grapefruit juice, ¾ ounce orange juice, ½ ounce of lime juice, a pinch of salt, and about 3 ounces of grapefruit soda to top it all off. A Paloma is built in the glass, while a cantarito requires the extra step of shaking the first four ingredients together before topping with your soda.
When crafting your cantarito, you can make some personal choices, just like you would in a Paloma. For example, play with your base spirit, whether that's a silver tequila or a reposado, or even mezcal for a subtle smoky twist. The grapefruit soda you choose may be Jarritos or Squirt (both common in Mexico), but you can also try options from San Pellegrino, the Caribbean-produced Ting, Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit — or any number of other brands that might speak to you. Each will have subtle differences, and considering that this element will make up the largest amount of your cantarito's volume, you may decide to do some comparative analysis.
When it comes time to serve your drink, you can opt for a Collins glass in the absence of the namesake vessel, and don't forget to add that spicy Tajin rim and a lime wedge for garnish. Either way, serve with warm elote corn dip and chicken adobado street tacos, and enjoy a citrusy new twist on your favorite Mexican spread.