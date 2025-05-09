How To Use The 3-2-1 Ratio To Make The Perfect Margarita

A classic margarita may be the drink of summer, but it's delicious all year round. A good margarita unfolds like a story, with a complex, warm base of tequila layered with zesty lime juice, sweet orange liqueur (there are plenty to choose from), and rimmed with rock salt that balances out each disparate aspect. It requires no embellishment, no slush or twist, just a simple mix of three ingredients (and a properly salted rim if you like it) that is simply sublime. Still, it can be difficult to find the perfect balance when making this staple cocktail. Luckily, the cocktail experts at Muddling Memories shared their ratio to create the perfect margarita.

Muddling Memories is a mixology company co-founded by Cody and Camille Goldstein known for crafting creative cocktails. In its most recent venture, the company partnered with the ice cream brand Magnum in celebration of National Caramel Day. Together, they created the Magnum Double Caramel Caviar Service, a sweet and salty pairing of Magnum's Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar with Golden Osteria Caviar and caramel crème fraîche. So, suffice it to say, they know their way around crafting unique and delicious treats.

Luckily, the formula to a perfect margarita is as easy as one, two, three, or, rather, 3-2-1. For the perfect margarita, Muddling Memories recommends a ratio of three parts tequila, two parts lime juice, and one part orange liqueur for an optimal balance between sweet and tart flavors. Keeping to this ratio, whether you're making a single margarita, or a whole pitcher, will ensure a fantastic result. Just give it a swirl and see how it shakes out.