You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From The Iconic Bees Knees Cocktail

The Roaring Twenties gave rise to some delightful slang — and some classic cocktails. The latter had to do with bartenders needing to get creative in the era of Prohibition. As for the former, some enduring favorites include "the cat's pajamas" and "the cat's meow," while others are unfortunately lost to time, such as "the kipper's knickers." All of these are used to denote something as being excellent.

In at least one instance, these two 1920s trends combine into a delicious, underrated summery cocktail with an adorable name: the Bee's Knees. This simple beverage consists of just three ingredients — gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup — shaken together with ice. For each 2 ounces of gin, you'll need ¾ ounce of fresh-squeezed lemon juice and ½ ounce of honey syrup (made by mixing two parts honey to one part hot water and cooling). When it's time to get shaking, make sure to use large ice cubes to avoid over-dilution and strain the drink into a chilled glass.

Honey syrup, for the curious, is a mix of honey and hot water. The goal is to create a thinner syrup that will blend easier when shaken than pure honey would. Yes, you could use simple syrup, but that would put you in gin sour territory — and you'd lose the distinctive honey taste of the Bee's Knees.