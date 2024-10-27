Give Palomas A Twist With The Help Of Beer

As with other highball cocktails, the paloma is open to many creative riffs. Fruit lovers will love to sip watermelon paloma cocktails and fans of mezcal's flair will enjoy the Vida rendition. Palomas with beer invoke a whole new level of customization; you can experiment with flavors by way of the employed brew.

If sweet and easy-drinking palomas are your style, then cans like Steigl Radler are the move. Such an addition will impart a sweetness not too dissimilar from a grapefruit soda, with only a gentle beer-like quality. Plus, at only 2% ABV, it won't raise the alcohol levels too intensely. However, if a boozy kick is what you're after, then reach for an IPA. Hops like Citra have grapefruit-like tasting notes, adding quite a bit of bite (and alcohol) into the mix. And if you're after a more beer dominant paloma, then employ a grapefruit-flavored wheat ale or sour.

In addition to changing up the brew, remember you can adjust both the style and amount of tequila, too. A 2-ounce pour is a classic start, but with boozier beers, it's wise to tone it down. And while unaged blanco tequila is the go-to, the sweeter vanilla and caramel notes of reposado will meld. So, shake up the liquor, sweeteners, and juices, and top up with the beer inside the tall cup — it's a mix that'll surely deliver.