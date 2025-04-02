The Classic Cocktail Ernest Hemingway Allegedly Drank 16 Of In One Sitting

It was 1948 and E. A. Hotchner, a young journalist on assignment for Cosmopolitan, sat with the towering literary figure Ernest Hemingway at the author's favorite bar in Havana, El Floridita. Hemingway ordered up a couple of his personalized frozen daiquiris. The head bartender and owner Constantino Ribalaigua Vert named the cocktail after Hemingway, calling it the Papa Doble. "Papa" was a reference to the author's nickname, and the doble — double — alluded to the drink's size. The glass it came in resembled a vase that could hold long-stemmed roses. The drink consisted of 2 ½ jiggers (3 ½ ounces) of Bacardi White Label rum, the juice of two limes and half a grapefruit, and six drops of maraschino liqueur, blended with shaved ice.

"Here we have the ultimate achievement of the daiquiri-maker's art," Hemingway told Hotchner, according to "Papa Hemingway: A Personal Memoir." "Made a run of sixteen here one night." The bartender then broke into the conversation, telling Hotchner Hemingway held the house record for this astounding feat. Hemingway hoisted his drink and took a long sip, held it in his mouth in order to savor its taste, and then swallowed.

This version of the Hemingway daiquiri wasn't the first. Like Hemingway's favorite Havana bar, it had changed over the years from when he first wandered in looking for a bathroom and happened to try a frozen daiquiri back in 1932. (This may have been the year after Ribalaigua likely invented this Prohibition-era drink.) Hemingway had Ribalaigua alter the icy beverage to suit his tastes.