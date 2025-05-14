Use This Technique For A Fresh Strawberry Daiquiri That Tastes Like A Bartender Made It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there — standing at the bar, eyes wide, hypnotized by the glowing, swirling frozen drink machine. But, although those ice-cold slushy cocktails are visually appealing and may even taste kind of good at first, they often leave us with a weirdly watery drink, a sticky-syrupy feeling on our tongues, and a massive brain freeze. Strawberry daiquiris are far better when they're homemade, especially with a bartender-approved trick. Many tips to improve frozen cocktails involve amping up the freshness and diminishing those artificial flavors — this one does both!

YouTuber @TheEducatedBarfly makes his daiquiris strawberry-flavored with just one singular, fresh strawberry. Hull the strawberry (we like to do it with a vegetable peeler) and muddle it gently in a shaker with white rum, lime juice, and simple syrup — bonus points if it's homemade simple syrup! Add a bunch of ice, shake hard, and strain into a glass.

This isn't a sugar bomb; it's cold, bright, and refreshing. The strawberry actually tastes like strawberry, not artificially flavored strawberry syrup. With this method, you're in full control of the sweetness, the tartness, and the balance. Want it fruitier? Add another berry. Prefer it more tart and citrusy? Add some more lime juice. It's the perfect single-serving cocktail for when you want something fresh and satisfying, without the hangover of artificial flavors.