The Sweet And Savory Addition That Upgrades Your Whiskey Sour

Making a whiskey sour is accessible to the average cocktail-crafting connoisseur, and adding salted caramel doesn't have to make the process any more challenging. By keeping a few simple tips in mind, you'll have a swanky, sour-sweet drink that will impress even the most experienced bartenders.

First things first, you'll need to select your salted caramel source. To maximize its presence, opt for salted caramel syrup or sauce, both of which are typically available at most supermarkets. Because it has a thin, aqueous consistency, syrup is slightly easier to integrate into the cocktail. However, a salted caramel sauce can provide a whiskey sour with a creamier, more full-bodied mouthfeel. Ratios are key since a little bit of syrup or sauce can go a long way. A good rule of thumb is ¾ ounce of syrup or sauce for every 2 ounces of whiskey and every 1 ounce of lemon juice.

For a more tame salted caramel presence, consider opting for a salted caramel-infused whiskey. Using an infused spirit reduces the steps that go into making a whiskey sour and works well for those who prefer their cocktails on the bitter and boozy side of the spectrum. Although it does require a bit of chemistry, another option is to prepare a salted caramel simple syrup, which gives you more precise control over the intensity of the sweetener and imparts a fresher, more homemade feel than store-bought sauces or syrups.

Pair a salted caramel whiskey sour with a juicy steak, hearty stew, or rich chocolate dessert. And, of course, don't forget to garnish the cocktail with an orange peel and a plump cherry.