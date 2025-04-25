Boost Your Negroni With A Splash Of Beer

Chances are you've heard of a simple spritz or a lively Champagne cocktail, but how about a beer cocktail? While this drink category isn't as well-known as other groups of mixed drinks, these cocktails are just as refreshing, interesting, and balanced. (For example, have you ever tried a refreshing mix of 7 Up and beer?) If you're curious to give one of these drinks a try, consider boosting your Negroni with a splash of beer.

Thanks to its carbonation, the first thing beer adds to a Negroni is a lovely vivaciousness. The bubbles alone lighten up an otherwise thick, syrupy libation and make it more approachable to the masses. (This is also why your next margarita deserves a splash of beer.) Beer makes a Negroni taste richer and more luxurious, so it's easier on the palate too.

Now that you know the benefits, let's talk about the best beers for this cocktail upgrade. A Negroni has a complex flavor on its own of sweetness and bitterness.This makes it mesh well with equally malty-sweet and bitter brews such as a pilsner. This beer also has additional floral notes that will complement the herbaceous flavors of a Negroni's Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth. Amber ales could also work well for this drink, as could any bittersweet lager.