Boost Your Negroni With A Splash Of Beer
Chances are you've heard of a simple spritz or a lively Champagne cocktail, but how about a beer cocktail? While this drink category isn't as well-known as other groups of mixed drinks, these cocktails are just as refreshing, interesting, and balanced. (For example, have you ever tried a refreshing mix of 7 Up and beer?) If you're curious to give one of these drinks a try, consider boosting your Negroni with a splash of beer.
Thanks to its carbonation, the first thing beer adds to a Negroni is a lovely vivaciousness. The bubbles alone lighten up an otherwise thick, syrupy libation and make it more approachable to the masses. (This is also why your next margarita deserves a splash of beer.) Beer makes a Negroni taste richer and more luxurious, so it's easier on the palate too.
Now that you know the benefits, let's talk about the best beers for this cocktail upgrade. A Negroni has a complex flavor on its own of sweetness and bitterness.This makes it mesh well with equally malty-sweet and bitter brews such as a pilsner. This beer also has additional floral notes that will complement the herbaceous flavors of a Negroni's Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth. Amber ales could also work well for this drink, as could any bittersweet lager.
How to make this balanced infusion come to life
To make this elevated Negroni, simply mix up your cocktail as usual, adding equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, then top with beer and garnish with your lemon peel. (And remember, you can't have a perfect Negroni without a bold gin choice.) There are so many ways you could customize this drink and balance it to your tastes, but we recommend adding half a can of your beer of choice, which is usually around 6 ounces. Since beer lends a much milder flavor than a Negroni's other ingredients, this is just enough to help it stand out without overpowering the cocktail. If you like the taste, you can always add the whole can. Or, if you want the beer to be a special secret ingredient instead, you could experiment with smaller splashes.
While Negronis are traditionally served in a rocks glass, this iteration of the drink lends itself better to a beer vessel such as a pilsner glass. (Because, obviously.) There's more room for all the ingredients, and the glass is designed to keep the beer's delicate carbonation intact, so the bubbles won't escape before you're done drinking.
If you want to dial down the intensity of this beer cocktail further, you could always omit the gin completely or experiment with different variations. The choice is up to you, and that customization is half the fun. Cheers.