The Simple Step You Should Be Taking To Make Your Mimosas That Much Better
Whether you're meeting friends at a restaurant or preparing to host at home, mimosas are a brunch staple. Typically made with Champagne or sparkling wine and orange juice, this classic brunch drink was born in Paris a century ago and has grown in popularity throughout Europe and the United States. Variations of the drink exist, but for the absolute best mimosas, it isn't flavor that's the deal-breaker — actually, a lower-quality sparkling wine is best because it will be mixed. Instead, focus on temperature. The drink should always be served chilled because of its ingredients, so take the simple extra step of serving mimosas in chilled glasses.
Pouring mimosas over ice means the ice melts, ultimately watering down the drink because it's served in a small six-ounce glass. To save the drink's flavor while keeping its temperature constant, first place the Champagne glasses in the freezer. This way, the beverage will remain cold as it sits out without the worry of a watered-down experience.
Chilling your mimosa glasses is simple
For this trick to work, there are two rules: Serve your mimosas in glass flutes, and chill the glasses for long enough. Plastic Champagne flutes won't capture the cold the same way because glass is worse at conducting heat, and in this case, that's a bonus; it's what helps keep the glasses cold.
To chill any cocktail glassware, make sure it goes into the freezer at room temperature. If you pull it from a hot dishwasher and immediately try to cool it, you risk breaking the glass due to the drastic temperature change. For the best results, chill the glasses for about an hour before serving them to ensure they're ice cold, and don't remove them from the freezer until just before pouring the drinks.
For a quick fix, you can get a drinking glass cold in just three minutes by wrapping it in a wet paper towel and storing it in the freezer. Another quick method is to add ice to the glass, and swirl or let it sit for a few minutes, then dump the ice and make the drink.